Donald Trump's fraudulent methods cost him $355 million





Judge Arthur Engoron's decision is not fatal for Trump's business empire, but it could be a near-death experience.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Bloomberg/Getty

February 16, 2024, 5:21 p.m. ET

A New York judge today fined Donald Trump $355 million, finding overwhelming evidence that he and his Trump Organization lieutenants made false statements with the intent to defraud.

Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in the civil fraud case isn't fatal for Trump's business empire, but it could be a near-death experience. The fine was just short of the $370 million requested by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Engoron also refused to cancel the Trump Organization's operating licenses, as he suggested last year. But he barred Trump from serving as a New York company executive for three years, and his sons for two years. Engoron also ruled that a court-appointed monitor would continue to oversee the company for at least three years.

David A. Graham: It's just fraud all the way

This Court finds that defendants will likely continue their fraudulent activities unless the Court grants a significant injunction, Engoron wrote. Elsewhere he observed: “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological.

The fine is enormous, even enormous, perhaps even by Trump's billionaire standards. The move won't bankrupt it, but by some estimates it could wipe out much of its cash flow. The bans will complicate management of the Trump Organization, and the continued presence of the monitor, already a source of great frustration for Trump, will further irritate. (Engoron had already ruled in September that Trump committed fraud; the question at trial was what punishment he would face.)

It is also the first time that a former president of the United States, or likely presidential candidate of a major party, has been found by a court to have committed large-scale fraud and fined several hundred of millions of dollars.

David A. Graham: Donald Trump is a defense lawyer's nightmare

In politics and business, Trump has always assumed that rules are for fools. He does whatever helps him until someone stops him. Its first appearance in national media came, infamously, when the Trump Organization was sued for allegedly banning black tenants on the basis of race; he managed to settle this matter with only a consent decree and no admission of guilt. Documents obtained by The New York Times revealed that Trump used potentially illegal tax maneuvers for years but was never arrested. When he occasionally got into trouble for breaking the rules, he usually managed to get away with a punishment that was less than the advantage he gained. It was just the price of doing business.

The policy provided another step to use similar tricks. The Trump administration often cut corners and broke laws, betting that the courts would be slow to act and that Congress would fail to punish it. It was a good bet. He was indicted twice, but never convicted. It was the price to pay for being in politics.

The fraud trial provided a good illustration of Trump's tricks. The attorney general showed how Trump inflated and deflated real estate assessments at will, in order to get cheaper loans or reduce his tax bill. When he was finally confronted by prosecutors after years, Trump claimed he had done nothing wrong because the banks had not lost money. (As Engoron noted, this is irrelevant to whether Trump committed fraud.)

David A. Graham: Control Your Customer

With today's ruling, as well as the nearly $90 million judgments against writer E. Jean Carroll, whom Trump sexually abused and defamed, some signs have emerged that Trump's modus operandi may catch up with him. A testy, angry appearance in the case's closing arguments might have been tactically foolish, but it was also a heartfelt display of Trump's fury that he was about to be severely punished for matters that he had done for decades.

Trump still faces several criminal cases. In Manhattan, a trial for falsifying business records is expected to begin next month. Federal prosecutors charged him with hoarding classified documents. He faces charges in federal court and Georgia state court in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

David A. Graham: The cases against Donald Trump guide

Trump is still working to bog down these cases, and he apparently hopes to stifle the federal cases by being elected president and ordering their closure. He might succeed. He is also expected to appeal today's ruling in New York. Still, the $355 million bill shows that Trump's bad habits can catch up with him, too. As in the past, he can pay the fine, but it is heavier and more painful. The cost of doing business has become much higher.

