



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suffered two major blows to his leadership ahead of a general election later this year, when the opposition Labor Party overthrew strong Conservative majorities to win England's by-election on Friday (February 16). Labor's Dan Egan won the House of Commons seat of Kingswood, in southwest England, and the party's Gen Kitchen won Wellingborough, in England's East Midlands region. The results reflect a double difficulty for the British Indian leader, since the Conservatives had won both seats by decisive margins in the last general election under Boris Johnson in December 2019. Farrukh Dhondy, a prominent writer and columnist, highlighted the severity of the losses, saying: “This is the most terrible blow the Conservatives have suffered since their last by-election defeat.” Dhondy said the scale of the defeat was palpable, particularly in constituencies like Kingswood and Wellingborough, where the Conservatives saw a significant vote swing. He noted: “They lost by 28.6%, and that kind of percentage has never been seen in a by-election in the swing between Conservative and Labor votes. Amid the political turmoil, attention has turned to potential candidates for leadership positions within the Conservative Party. Dhondy has highlighted figures such as Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt as alternatives to Rishi Sunak, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer. Burzine Waghmar, of the SOAS South Asia Institute, highlighted the importance of striking a deal with India, saying: “The UK government is desperate to sign a deal now with India, because Brexit has overall failed. » Waghmar suggested that such a deal could serve as a crucial demonstration of the government's ability to manage post-Brexit trade relations. Waghmar highlighted the challenges facing the two main parties as they prepare for the upcoming national elections. “Most British voters are feeling depressed and facing a Hobson choice, either the Conservatives or the Labor Party,” he noted. As the countdown to the next general election begins, analysts predict a hotly contested battle for parliamentary seats. Waghmar highlighted the decline in the fortunes of both the Conservatives and Labor, with the former losing ground since the 2019 election and the latter facing challenges despite their recent victories. Despite some positive indicators, such as a halved inflation rate, concerns persist about the overall economic outlook under Sunak's leadership. Waghmar warned: “Inflation is the only parameter on which Rishi Sunak can claim a hollow victory. » First publication: February 16, 2024 11:49 p.m. EAST

