Attorney General James wins historic victory in case against Donald Trump





NEW YORK New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued the following statement after Justice Arthur F. Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court ruled in her favor in the fraud case civil suit from his office against Donald Trump, the other individual defendants and the Trump Organization entities: order the defendants to pay more than $450 million in total, representing $363.8 million in restitution and pre-war interest. judgement :

Today, justice has been served. This is a huge victory for this state, for this nation, and for everyone who believes we should all play by the same rules, even past presidents.

For years, Donald Trump engaged in massive fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. Although he may be the author of The Art of the Deal, our case revealed that his business was based on the art of theft.

When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest, hardworking people. Ordinary Americans can't lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw up their noses. There simply cannot be different rules for different people.

Today, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lies, cheating and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.

Today's decision by Judge Arthur F. Engoron grants the following relief:

Donald Trump and the other defendants are ordered to pay more than $450 million in total, representing $363.8 million in restitution and prejudgment interest; Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney are each barred from serving as an officer or director of any company. New York company for three years; Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney are further banned for life from holding a financial management role in any New York company; Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump are barred from serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation. Donald Trump and his companies are banned from seeking loans from a New York bank or financial institution for two years; A new independent compliance director position will be created within the Trump Organization to ensure the company establishes internal rules. protocols and complies with financial reporting obligations; andThe current independent external auditor will continue to monitor the company's financial transactions and ensure that this fraud cannot continue.

Following a three-year investigation, in September 2022, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, a number of Trump Organization companies, and senior executives for engaging in years financial fraud and illegal conduct. In September 2023, before this trial began, Judge Engoron issued a ruling granting Attorney General James' motion for partial summary judgment, finding that Donald Trump and the defendants committed fraud by falsely inflating the value of its assets. Today's decision and order that Donald Trump and the other defendants also engaged in illegal conduct and that relief against the defendants is necessary to prevent further fraudulent and illegal conduct comes after 11 weeks of trial, which concluded with closing arguments last month.

A copy of the decision is available for download here.

