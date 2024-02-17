Politics
Prabowo presidency could face hostile, opposition-controlled parliament, analysts say
Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's defense minister and presumptive future president, may have difficulty implementing his government policies because parliament appears to be controlled by opposition parties, analysts said.
Provided none of them end up siding with Prabowo, these parties collectively won 46% of the legislatures' 580 seats, while the alliance that supported the defense minister won only 42%. , according to an unofficial vote count after Wednesday's election.
This means Prabowo may have to rely on the support of some of his rivals to pass a law after he is sworn in as president on October 30, according to Devi Darmawan, a policy analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). ).
Prabowo could face problems if he fails to gain more parliamentary support, as opposition parties could have more seats than his supporters, Devi told BenarNews.
If [the opposition parties] form a strong coalition, they could block Prabowos' plans.
The legislation includes the annual budget, and among Prabowos' plans is his campaign promise to pursue the transfer of the capital from Jakarta, on the island of Java, to East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.
Prabowo pledged to build on outgoing President Joko Jokowi Widodo's economic record and implement his programs, such as the US$33 billion capital relocation project.
The defense minister also said he would pursue industrial downstream, a policy that aims to add value to Indonesia's natural resources by processing them into finished or semi-finished products before exporting them.
Devi said opposition parties could also thwart a controversial bill that would allow the president to appoint Jakarta's governor directly, rather than through regional elections.
Prabowo, a former army general with a questionable human rights record, declared himself the winner of Wednesday's presidential election after several unofficial tallies gave him about 58 percent of the vote.
He will replace two-term incumbent Jokowi, who is constitutionally limited to a third term.
Prabowos' rivals in the presidential race, Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, candidate nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), received 25% and 17% of the votes, respectively, according to an unofficial estimate. counts showed.
The coalition of parties that supported Anies got about 29 percent of the seats in the 580-member House of Representatives and the ruling PDI-P got about 17 percent, according to the quick vote count, which represents a total of 46% of the seats currently with the opposition.
Among the parties supporting Prabowo, his own Gerindra got around 13%, Golkar around 15%, and the PAN and Demokrat around 7% each, totaling 42%.
Around 11% of votes went to parties unlikely to reach the parliamentary threshold of 4% each.
Among the possible opposition parties, the PDI-P, led by former President Megawati Sukarnoputri, is the largest. Jokowi is also a member of this party.
Megawati and Prabowo previously ran together for president and vice president in the 2009 elections. But this time, Megawatis PDI-P, who supported Ganjar, is unlikely to join forces with his former running mate.
Although they have denied it, relations between the PDI-P and Jokowi are strained amid talk of a disagreement between him and Megawati.
Additionally, Jokowi virtually supported another party's presidential candidate, Prabowo, and his chosen running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's eldest son. And even though Gibran left the PDI-P, Jokowi did not formally resign.
The PDI-P's decade-long experience as opposition from 2004 to 2014 could disrupt Prabowos' government, said Arga Pribadi Imawan, a political analyst at Gadjah Mada University.
The party performed solidly as an opposition, keeping the government in check and strengthening its internal unity, until it became the dominant force in the government after the end of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's two presidential terms, a he declared.
The PDI-P will have the opportunity to embark on political regeneration and consolidate internally if it becomes the opposition, Arga told BenarNews.
Prabowo will align with Jokowis' preference
So what could Prabowos’ options be?
He may seek support from former opponents, such as the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), which previously supported Jokowi but this time backed presidential candidate Anies against Prabowo, according to reports. analysts.
Nasdem and PKB could join Prabowo's coalition at a lower price, Arga said, referring to what Prabowo would have to offer to both parties to gain their support.
One analyst predicted that Prabowo was unlikely to offer his other presidential opponent, Anies, a cabinet post because he and Jokowi have a strained relationship.
When he first won the presidency in 2014, Jokowi appointed Anies as education and culture minister, but dismissed him two years later. Many say the two men clashed over Anies' personal political ambitions.
Prabowo's political strategy will likely align with Jokowis' preferences, Dedi Kurnia Syah, executive director of polling agency Indonesia Political Opinion, told BenarNews.
Dedi said there was an outside chance that Prabowo could win against the PDI-P.
Puan Maharani, Megawatis' daughter who is speaker of parliament, is more sympathetic to Prabowo and Jokowi than her mother, he said.
Puan often defended Prabowo and the government against criticism from some PDI-P members, Dedi said.
It is possible that Prabowo is trying to contact the Puan Maharanis faction, he told BenarNews.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.benarnews.org/english/news/indonesian/prabowo-may-face-opposition-controled-parliament-02162024144038.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Everyone is leaving Congress, only one family at the top, says PM Modi | News from India
- Prabowo presidency could face hostile, opposition-controlled parliament, analysts say
- Georgias Greene, Hollywood shake-up | Don't miss this
- A cloud CISO perspective: Guidance from the latest Threat Horizons report
- American students celebrate ties with China
- Attorney General James wins historic victory in case against Donald Trump
- Prominent columnist Farrukh Dhondy says Tories hit by worst-ever by-election setback
- Public Affairs Office | US citizen charged with providing material support to ISIS and receiving military-style training at ISIS fighter camp
- Boys' hockey: Somerset advances to semi-final | Newsletter
- Top Lawyer Calls Vince a Bad Actor
- Google updates guidance on removing images from search index
- Enter for a chance to win a trip to Hollywood for “Live with Kelly and Mark's” after the Academy Awards.