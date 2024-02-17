Prabowo presidency could face hostile, opposition-controlled parliament, analysts say

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's defense minister and presumptive future president, may have difficulty implementing his government policies because parliament appears to be controlled by opposition parties, analysts said.

Provided none of them end up siding with Prabowo, these parties collectively won 46% of the legislatures' 580 seats, while the alliance that supported the defense minister won only 42%. , according to an unofficial vote count after Wednesday's election.

This means Prabowo may have to rely on the support of some of his rivals to pass a law after he is sworn in as president on October 30, according to Devi Darmawan, a policy analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). ).

Prabowo could face problems if he fails to gain more parliamentary support, as opposition parties could have more seats than his supporters, Devi told BenarNews.

If [the opposition parties] form a strong coalition, they could block Prabowos' plans.

The legislation includes the annual budget, and among Prabowos' plans is his campaign promise to pursue the transfer of the capital from Jakarta, on the island of Java, to East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.

Prabowo pledged to build on outgoing President Joko Jokowi Widodo's economic record and implement his programs, such as the US$33 billion capital relocation project.

The defense minister also said he would pursue industrial downstream, a policy that aims to add value to Indonesia's natural resources by processing them into finished or semi-finished products before exporting them.

Devi said opposition parties could also thwart a controversial bill that would allow the president to appoint Jakarta's governor directly, rather than through regional elections.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (center), accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (back) and Yahya Cholil Staquf (right), Chairman of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama, attends the National Day commemoration of the Santri in Surabaya, East Java, on October 1, 2017. 22, 2023. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]

Prabowo, a former army general with a questionable human rights record, declared himself the winner of Wednesday's presidential election after several unofficial tallies gave him about 58 percent of the vote.

He will replace two-term incumbent Jokowi, who is constitutionally limited to a third term.

Prabowos' rivals in the presidential race, Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, candidate nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), received 25% and 17% of the votes, respectively, according to an unofficial estimate. counts showed.

The coalition of parties that supported Anies got about 29 percent of the seats in the 580-member House of Representatives and the ruling PDI-P got about 17 percent, according to the quick vote count, which represents a total of 46% of the seats currently with the opposition.

Among the parties supporting Prabowo, his own Gerindra got around 13%, Golkar around 15%, and the PAN and Demokrat around 7% each, totaling 42%.

Around 11% of votes went to parties unlikely to reach the parliamentary threshold of 4% each.

Among the possible opposition parties, the PDI-P, led by former President Megawati Sukarnoputri, is the largest. Jokowi is also a member of this party.

Megawati and Prabowo previously ran together for president and vice president in the 2009 elections. But this time, Megawatis PDI-P, who supported Ganjar, is unlikely to join forces with his former running mate.

Although they have denied it, relations between the PDI-P and Jokowi are strained amid talk of a disagreement between him and Megawati.

Presidential candidate Megawati Sukarnoputri (L) and her running mate Prabowo Subianto make a number one sign during a campaign rally ahead of the 2009 presidential election in Jakarta, June 30, 2009. [Bay Ismoyo/AFP]

Additionally, Jokowi virtually supported another party's presidential candidate, Prabowo, and his chosen running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's eldest son. And even though Gibran left the PDI-P, Jokowi did not formally resign.

The PDI-P's decade-long experience as opposition from 2004 to 2014 could disrupt Prabowos' government, said Arga Pribadi Imawan, a political analyst at Gadjah Mada University.

The party performed solidly as an opposition, keeping the government in check and strengthening its internal unity, until it became the dominant force in the government after the end of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's two presidential terms, a he declared.

The PDI-P will have the opportunity to embark on political regeneration and consolidate internally if it becomes the opposition, Arga told BenarNews.

Prabowo will align with Jokowis' preference

So what could Prabowos’ options be?

He may seek support from former opponents, such as the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), which previously supported Jokowi but this time backed presidential candidate Anies against Prabowo, according to reports. analysts.

Nasdem and PKB could join Prabowo's coalition at a lower price, Arga said, referring to what Prabowo would have to offer to both parties to gain their support.

One analyst predicted that Prabowo was unlikely to offer his other presidential opponent, Anies, a cabinet post because he and Jokowi have a strained relationship.

When he first won the presidency in 2014, Jokowi appointed Anies as education and culture minister, but dismissed him two years later. Many say the two men clashed over Anies' personal political ambitions.

Prabowo's political strategy will likely align with Jokowis' preferences, Dedi Kurnia Syah, executive director of polling agency Indonesia Political Opinion, told BenarNews.

Dedi said there was an outside chance that Prabowo could win against the PDI-P.

Puan Maharani, Megawatis' daughter who is speaker of parliament, is more sympathetic to Prabowo and Jokowi than her mother, he said.

Puan often defended Prabowo and the government against criticism from some PDI-P members, Dedi said.

It is possible that Prabowo is trying to contact the Puan Maharanis faction, he told BenarNews.