Everyone is leaving Congress, only one family at the top, says PM Modi | News from India





Describing the blessings of the people as my greatest capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress, saying it had only one agenda: anti-Modi, strong anti-Modi and everyone was abandoning the Congress, leaving only one family at its head.

Unveiling a series of projects dedicated to Rajasthan and Haryana, Modi tailored his speeches on Friday to regional specificities, but at the same time sent a national message by highlighting his government's achievements and launching a targeted attack on the Congress.

In Haryana's Rewari, where he made no mention of the ongoing farm protests on the state's border with Punjab, Modi discussed topics such as the Ram temple, repeal of the Article 370, and said people were now saying they would bless the party that removed it. Article 370 by applying a tika of 370 seats on its front in the Lok Sabha polls. On the issue of farmers, he said the BJP government in Haryana had effectively addressed the water problem faced by farmers in the state, and also mentioned the Kisan Samman Nidhi, saying Modi is providing a guarantee to those who have nothing as guarantee. Dedicating projects worth Rs 17,000 crore to Rajasthan and speaking via video link, Modi congratulated the people of the state for the enthusiastic welcome they recently extended to the visiting French president, and said their hospitality was discussed across the country and in France. When Modi fulfills the commitments he made to you, some people are worried. Look at the state of the Congress party. Recently you taught Congress a lesson, but it refuses to accept it. Their only objective remains to criticize Modi. The more we denounce Modi, the more we embrace him. They are neglecting discussions of a developed Bharat because Modi is championing it. They avoid discussions about Made in India because Modi promotes it. They are silent on local demands because Modi defends it. When Bharat becomes the fifth largest economy, the entire nation rejoices, but Congressmen remain unhappy, he said. Regardless of what Modi says or does, they oppose him. They are ready to suffer major losses for the country just to oppose Modi. The Congress has only one agenda: anti-Modi, strong anti-Modi. They are spreading divisive propaganda against Modi, thereby dividing society. When a party gets entangled in the vicious cycle of nepotism and dynastic politics, this is the result. Today, everyone is abandoning Congress, leaving only one family at its head. Such politics fails to inspire young Bharat, especially new voters who have big dreams and aspirations, and who support the vision of a developed Bharat, he said. Later, addressing a well-attended rally in Rewari after dedicating nine projects worth Rs 9,750 crore to Haryana, including laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, Modi recalled that his first rally in 2013, when the BJP had nominated him as its prime ministerial candidate. , was in Veer Dhara Rewari (land of the brave). At that time, Rewari had blessed me with 272 paar (272 and counting). Now people are saying that I have come back here, and this time it will be NDA 400-paar (more than 400 seats)… people's blessings are my greatest capital, he said to chants of Modi, Modi . Calling Rewari the biggest witness to Modis' guarantee, he recalled the many promises made in 2013, including the provision of a top pension if he came to power, and said he had kept his promise. In his two speeches on Friday, Modi spoke about his visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and said India's global clout had reached new heights in the last 10 years. Until 2014, we only talked about terrorist attacks, unemployment and corruption, he said in his speech in Rajasthan, adding that the country is now expecting great development. In Rewari, he said the Congress hated the fact that a poor man's son had become the Prime Minister of the country, adding that the people had become my shield when the Congress was constantly conspiring against them.

