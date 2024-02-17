Politics
Exiled journalist testifies about transnational repression in Turkey to US Congress
Abdlhamit Bilici, the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered Zaman daily, gave testimony about the Turkish government's transnational repression at a conference. hearing in Washington, D.C.
Hosted Thursday by the Tom Lantos Commission on Human Rights, the hearing, titled Transnational Repression and the U.S. Response, featured a panel of experts and civil society witnesses who detailed the practice of transnational repression originating from several countries, notably Turkey and China.
I personally experienced domestic and transnational repression as a journalist, Bilici said, speaking about the government takeover of Zaman and his subsequent move to the United States, where he now lives.
He then revealed that organizers of a World Affairs Council event in Dayton, Ohio, had been threatened by a U.S.-based supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan because of his presence.
My hosts had the courage not to cancel the event, but I had to travel under police protection, he said. And this is happening on American soil.
What I'm sure of [about] This is because my case is not unique or the worst. President Erdoan's long arm has reached tens of thousands of Turkish citizens abroad, as Turkey experiences a deepening human rights crisis, particularly since the 2016 coup attempt, said Bilici, referring to an abortive putsch that triggered a widespread government crackdown on dissent.
Bilici pointed to an incident in Washington, D.C., in which Erdoan's security services assaulted protesters and got away with it.
He also cited the US State Department's annual report on human rights in Turkey, which referred to the Turkish government's global campaign over the past eight years to secure the restitution of more than 100 citizens , often through cooperation with authoritarian states.
The Turkish campaign targeted all liberal and left-wing dissidents. [or] People of Kurdish origin and especially people affiliated with the Hizmet or Glen movement, said the journalist.
He then cited specific cases involving suspected members of the Glen movement, such as former teachers Selahattin Glen and Orhan Nand, who were kidnapped by Turkish intelligence services in Kenya and Kyrgyzstan respectively.
They published photos of Mr. Nand with his broken arm in Turkish media, proudly showing him to the world, he said.
Most recently, they kidnapped Koray Vural, a businessman in Tajikistan.
Bilici described abusive practices specifically targeting journalists living in exile, such as the publication by the pro-government daily Sabah of secretly taken photos of journalists living in Sweden, sometimes revealing the victims' addresses in the Nordic country, which hosts a large Turkish expat community.
The pressure on Sweden-based journalists came as Turkey pressured Stockholm to extradite a number of government critics in exchange for Ankara's approval of its NATO candidacy.
Bilici also discussed cases where dissident journalists were victims of physical attacks, such as Ahmet Dnmez in Sweden and Erk Acarer in Germany.
He called on U.S. officials to implement the Global Magnitsky Act, a 2012 bipartisan law authorizing the U.S. government to impose personal sanctions on foreign government officials responsible for human rights abuses.
He also highlighted the crucial role played by exiled journalists in offering alternatives to government discourse through social media, calling on US authorities to pressure platforms not to comply with the demands of authoritarian governments.
We are talking about a NATO country and it is a shame that a NATO country is among the main actors of national and transnational repression, he said.
I think different standards for allies and [hostile nations] reduce the power of the democracy message, he said. When Putin kidnaps a dissident or imprisons a journalist, you speak loudly. But if you remain silent when your ally Turkey does so, what impression will you give to the world?
From espionage through diplomatic missions and pro-government diaspora organizations to denial of consular services, outright intimidation and illegal renditions, the Turkish government has used a wide range of tactics against his detractors abroad.
The government's campaign has relied primarily on renditions, in which the government and its intelligence agency (MT) persuade affected states to hand over individuals without due process, using a variety of methods. Victims suffered human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, home searches, torture and ill-treatment during these operations.
According to a Freedom House report, Ankara's campaign primarily targets people affiliated with the Glen movement, but the government's efforts have expanded to also include Kurds and leftists. Another report recently released by Freedom House found that Turkish authorities have committed 132 incidents, or 15 percent of the total, of direct and physical transnational repression since 2014, noting that Turkey has become the second most prolific actor in the world in matter of transnational repression.
Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement, a faith-based group inspired by Turkish cleric Glen, since corruption investigations from December 17 to 25, 2013, which involved former Prime Minister Erdoan, his family members and his entourage.
Dismissing the investigations as a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified repression of the movement following a July 15, 2016 coup attempt that he accused of being the organizer. Glen and the movement categorically deny any involvement in the failed coup or any terrorist activity.
