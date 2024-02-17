Congress members mocked Lord Ram, now chant 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi





Rewari (Haryana), Feb 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who called Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built are also singing “Jai Siya Ram” now. Addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurating several projects at Rewari in Haryana, he said India has reached new heights in the world today today and that this had been possible thanks to the blessing of the people. . Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect India now receives from all sides is not just from Modi, but from all Indians. Targeting the opposition Congress, Modi said those who once called Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built in Ayodhya are now also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'. For decades, Congress has created hurdles to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by removing Article 370. Modi said his first event after the BJP declared him its prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 general elections was in Rewari in September 2013. “As a candidate for prime minister, I gave certain guarantees.” The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been achieved, he said. Modi said people are now saying that since his return to Rewari, the BJP-led NDA will win over 400 seats this time – 'Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar' – with the blessings of the people. Seats are important in a democracy, “but for me the blessing of the people is the greatest asset,” he added. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in April-May. PTI (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

