Trump ordered to pay more than $350 million for business fraud





The sanction ends a three-month trial in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Tish James. This comes just weeks after a federal jury in a separate case ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for defamatory statements he made while he was president in response to his rape accusation.

And when you add to that the $5 million fine that Trump was ordered to pay to Carroll in a separate trial last year, that means the Republican presidential primary frontrunner now owes 443, $1 million in judgments. (Trump is appealing Carroll's earlier verdict, and he has vowed to appeal the verdicts in the most recent Carroll trial and the civil fraud trial.)

It's unclear whether Trump has enough money to pay these penalties without selling any assets, especially since with the interest Engoron ordered Trump to pay, the total bill in Trump's case Civil fraud alone could amount to more than $450 million, according to the attorney general's office.

In addition to sanctions targeting Trump himself, Engoron imposed measures that could significantly alter the operations of the Trump family business, known as the Trump Organization. Engoron banned Trump's two adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who are executive vice presidents of the company, from running New York companies for two years and fined them more than $4 million dollars each. And he ordered a court-appointed monitor to continue to oversee the company's operations for another three years, requiring the company to seek his approval before submitting any financial disclosures to a third party.

Engoron also fined former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg $1 million.

Trump denounced the verdict on social media. Trump's lawyer, Chris Kise, said the former president plans to appeal the verdict, calling the decision a tyrannical abuse of power.

Today, the Court ignored the law, ignored the facts and simply endorsed the Attorney General's blatantly unjust political crusade against the leading candidate for President of the United States, Kise said in a statement.

James called the decision a tremendous victory for this state, this nation and for everyone who believes we should all play by the same rules, even past presidents.

In a pretrial ruling last fall, Engoron found that Trump systematically inflated his assets in financial statements, so the trial focused largely on whether those fraudulent statements were used as a basis by banks like Deutsche Bank to grant Trump preferential terms on loans he would not have granted. received if his net worth had been lower.

Since it was a bench trial, meaning there was no jury, Engoron alone decided the verdict and the extent of the punishment. James had asked the judge to impose a $370 million fine and permanently ban Trump from doing business in New York.

In his written ruling Friday, Engoron took aim not only at the actions of Trump and the other defendants, but also at their response to the accusations contained in the lawsuit.

The defendants did not commit murder or arson. They didn't rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet the defendants are unable to admit their mistakes. Instead, they adopt a see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil posture that the evidence disproves.

James' case included accusations that Trump's financial statements overvalued several flagship properties, including his own triplex in Trump Tower. According to evidence presented at trial, Trump's financial statements claimed the apartment measured 30,000 square feet, when the actual size was just under 11,000 square feet. James' lawyers presented a document signed by Trump in 1994 that provided the true size of the property.

Engoron also found that Trump's valuation of his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, was fraudulent from 2011 to 2021 because his financial filings based the valuation on the assumption that it could be sold to an individual as a private residence, even though its deed prohibited such assessment. to use. There is no legal gray area around the permanent nature of the deed restrictions, Engoron wrote.

Trump's main defense, which he has repeated publicly and which he invoked during an angry and rambling turn on the witness stand, is that his financial statements contained very, very strong warnings and were not therefore not intended for use by banks or insurers.

The trial in Manhattan state court was the first trial Trump attended since leaving office and the first at which he testified. Trump's adult children, Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, also testified.

The trial was at times a raucous affair, punctuated by repeated criticism from Trump and his lawyers of the judge's chief legal officer, whom they disparaged as having improper influence over the judge and bias against him. against the defense. Those criticisms, particularly a social media post by Trump featuring a photo of the clerk, prompted the judge to implement two hush orders, one barring Trump from speaking about the clerk and another barring his lawyers to do.

The judge ruled that Trump violated the silence order twice, fining him a total of $15,000. In assessing the second violation, Engoron called Trump to the witness stand to testify, an unexpected turn that led the judge to conclude that Trump was not credible as a witness.

In addition to focusing on the clerk, Trump frequently attacked Engoron himself throughout the trial, both in social media posts and in front of the judges. During his testimony, Trump suggested that one of Engoron's pretrial decisions was very stupid and told him, “That's a terrible thing you did.” You don't know anything about me. Trump continually ignored the judges' repeated instructions to provide direct answers to questions, instead giving rambling answers that often sounded more like clips from Trump campaign rallies.

In his written ruling Friday, Engoron said he also found Trump's testimony about the case itself unpersuasive.

Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to questions asked, and he frequently gave lengthy, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial, Engoron wrote. His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases, to answer questions, seriously compromised his credibility.

The trial also included testimony from former fixer-turned-Trump foe Michael Cohen, who said that, at Trump's direction, he and Weisselberg reverse-engineered Trump's net worth to meet the demand for inflated numbers of their boss.

Although Trump's lawyers took aim at Cohen, questioning him at length about his guilty pleas to campaign finance crimes and perjury in federal cases, Engoron gave him the benefit of the doubt. In what, aside from financial sanctions, could inflict the biggest blow to Trump's ego, Engoron wrote that he found Cohen's testimony credible.

A less forgiving investigator might have concluded differently, might not have believed a single word of a convicted perjurer, Engoron wrote. This investigator doesn't believe that pleading guilty to perjury means you can never tell the truth. Michael Cohen told the truth.

At the end of the trial, Trump even delivered his own unsanctioned closing argument, in defiance of Engoron's efforts to restrain the former president, accusing Engoron of having his own agenda and berating the judge.

But in his decision, Engoron had the last word and took the opportunity to finally rein in Trump.

The defendants' refusal to admit their error and pursue it, according to the Independent Observer, Engoron wrote, forces this Court to conclude that they will engage in it in the future unless judicially restrained.

