Politics
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Gurugram Metro project, knows details of coastal route
PM Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Rewari in Haryana, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 9,750 crore related to urban transport, healthcare sectors , rail and tourism.
#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Rewari AIIMS, various railway projects of North Western Railway/Northern Railway and others, at Rewari. pic.twitter.com/KsOCKEFSRc
-ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana. According to the press release, AIIMS Rewari is expected to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,650 crore. It will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Rewari.
According to a press release, AIIMS Rewari will have facilities including 720-bed hospital complex, 100-seat medical college, 60-seat nursing college, 30-bed AYUSH block, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG. students, night shelter, guest house, auditorium, etc. », Indicates the press release.
Laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, the Prime Minister said, “Today we have laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, and we will also inaugurate it. With the new AIIMS, you will get better treatment and young people will also get the opportunity to become a doctor. Many employment and self-employment opportunities will also be created,” as quoted by news agency ANI. The Prime Minister also reiterated the “pitch of 400 seats” during his speech. “Ab Ki Baar 400 paar” for the NDA,” PM Modi said.
#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public event in Rewari, he says “…Today we have laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari and we will also inaugurate it. With the new AIIMS , you will get better treatment and young people will also have the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/HG9JcZsjwm
-ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024
“If the G20 summit was a success, it is thanks to your blessing. The Indian flag reached the moon where no one could; “In my third term, I need your blessings to make India the third largest economy in the world in the coming years,” he said.
PM Modi harshly criticized the Congress for allegedly “delaying” the construction of the Ram Mandir, and said that Congress members, who once thought Lord Ram was “imaginary”, have also started chanting “Jai Siya Ram “.
These remarks were made on Friday while addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Rewari district.
“The country wanted a big Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country sees Ram Lalla sitting in the big Ram temple. The Congress people, who thought that Lord Ram was imaginary, who did not ever wanted Ram temples to be built, also started chanting Jai Siya Ram…,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.
#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public event in Rewari, he says “…The country wanted a big Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country sees Ram Lalla sitting in the great temple of Ram.The Congress people, who before… pic.twitter.com/Z9DqX3RtjL
-ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024
“The country wanted Bharat's credibility to improve globally. We (the government) did it,” PM Modi said.
Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, the Prime Minister said, “Before 2014, an average of Rs 300 crore was announced in the budget for railway development in Haryana. This year, around Rs 3,000 crore has been spent. retained in the railway budget. This represents a difference of only 10 years.
#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public event in Rewari, he said: “Before 2014, an average of Rs 300 crore was announced in the budget for the development of railways in Haryana . This year, around Rs 3,000 crore has been kept in the budget. budget for… pic.twitter.com/7LelpPRyy8
-ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of around Rs 5,450 crore. According to a press release, the project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Center to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge with the existing Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram metro network at Moulsari Avenue station near from Cyber City. It will also have a junction with the Dwarka Expressway.
The project is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister's vision to provide citizens with world-class eco-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems, the press release said.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-lays-foundation-stone-of-gurugram-metro-rail-project-know-coast-route-details-1664950
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi lays foundation stone of Gurugram Metro project, knows details of coastal route
- Journalist faces up to 5 years in prison for reporting on judicial corruption
- Outer Banks actor Austin North accused of assaulting hospital staff says he had anxiety attack
- National champion tennis player named Student of the Month for February
- The Stunning Fashion Moments From Zendaya's 'Dune' Press Tour
- Alphabet Inc's Class A stock: OpenAI announces Sora, Google stock hits hard
- Multnomah County offers last-minute vaccine clinic ahead of Oregon blackout date
- Trump ordered to pay more than $350 million for business fraud
- Indonesian activists protest former general's victory in presidential election, denounce massive fraud
- Britain's David Cameron prepares for battle with Russia's Lavrov over Ukraine territory – POLITICO
- Michigan Football hires Louisiana DC as its next DB coach
- OpenAI will struggle if it challenges Google search