PM Modi lays foundation stone of Gurugram Metro project, knows details of coastal route

PM Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Rewari in Haryana, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 9,750 crore related to urban transport, healthcare sectors , rail and tourism.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana. According to the press release, AIIMS Rewari is expected to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,650 crore. It will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Rewari.

According to a press release, AIIMS Rewari will have facilities including 720-bed hospital complex, 100-seat medical college, 60-seat nursing college, 30-bed AYUSH block, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG. students, night shelter, guest house, auditorium, etc. », Indicates the press release.

Laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, the Prime Minister said, “Today we have laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, and we will also inaugurate it. With the new AIIMS, you will get better treatment and young people will also get the opportunity to become a doctor. Many employment and self-employment opportunities will also be created,” as quoted by news agency ANI. The Prime Minister also reiterated the “pitch of 400 seats” during his speech. “Ab Ki Baar 400 paar” for the NDA,” PM Modi said.

“If the G20 summit was a success, it is thanks to your blessing. The Indian flag reached the moon where no one could; “In my third term, I need your blessings to make India the third largest economy in the world in the coming years,” he said.

PM Modi harshly criticized the Congress for allegedly “delaying” the construction of the Ram Mandir, and said that Congress members, who once thought Lord Ram was “imaginary”, have also started chanting “Jai Siya Ram “.

These remarks were made on Friday while addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Rewari district.

“The country wanted a big Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country sees Ram Lalla sitting in the big Ram temple. The Congress people, who thought that Lord Ram was imaginary, who did not ever wanted Ram temples to be built, also started chanting Jai Siya Ram…,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The country wanted Bharat's credibility to improve globally. We (the government) did it,” PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, the Prime Minister said, “Before 2014, an average of Rs 300 crore was announced in the budget for railway development in Haryana. This year, around Rs 3,000 crore has been spent. retained in the railway budget. This represents a difference of only 10 years.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of around Rs 5,450 crore. According to a press release, the project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Center to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge with the existing Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram metro network at Moulsari Avenue station near from Cyber ​​City. It will also have a junction with the Dwarka Expressway.

The project is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister's vision to provide citizens with world-class eco-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems, the press release said.