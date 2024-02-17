Who are the professional judges in China? Understanding the Rule of Law under the Chinese Communist Party

Two attempts to professionalize judges in China



If the professionalization of judges can create an agency deficit, why does the CCP seek to encourage it?

Historically, the first attempt to professionalize judges was to support international trade and economic growth. After the Cultural Revolution, which destroyed the judicial system, the CCP immediately rebuilt it and proposed the policy of opening up and reform in the late 1970s. Creating a legal profession after the end of the Cultural Revolution involved move from veteran status to judge status. When the economy began to grow rapidly in the 1980s, the function of the People's Court gradually gained attention to resolve growing social conflicts, both domestically and internationally. The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China discussed in 1987 strengthening professional legal skills while allowing judges to maintain their political talents. Since then, the CCP has implemented and revised the Judges Law to improve the requirements for judges to include political behavior in addition to legal knowledge.

The second attempt was to combat regional protectionism, namely the behavior aimed at protecting or giving preference to the economic and political interests of the region by regional courts. The people's court gives priority to the will of the party committee when issuing judgment, because the local party committee has firm authority over the local people's court through the power to appoint and promote judges. Usually, the central government and the CCP respect the authority relationship between the Party Committee and the People's Court at the local level to maintain the regime; However, this is not supported if they prioritize regional benefits over central government requirements or rule set by law. The CCP therefore aims to eliminate regional protectionism and unify judgments by professionalizing them.

Human warmth (: renqing) before the People's Court



According to data on the training of lawyers, approximately 30% of judges do not have higher education and are not professionals. The People's Court judges represent a mix of old and new generation judges. An older generation judge of the Higher People's Court at the provincial level in a coastal district said: Recently, many new generation judges are taking responsibility for cases. The rejuvenation of the People's Court is occurring rapidly. Does the conflict between the old and new generations occur as we promote the new generation of judges with unified legal knowledge?

Based on my interviews with the judges, this is not the case (Naito 2020). A new generation judge said that the old generation judges are cooperating with us; the relationship with them is good. They recognize that the new generation has a deep knowledge of legal theory. Conversely, the older generation has rich experiences and knows how to handle cases with human warmth. In addition, the new generation benefits from the same level of education as that promoted by Western countries; however, their education in legal supremacy is too ideal. After starting to work at the People's Court and experiencing a real case, they noticed how people preferred a warm judgment. Furthermore, they pointed out that according to this circumstance, the new generation respects the old generation, because they can solve problems with human warmth. The new generation feels that they should learn the performance of the old generation.

The preference for settlement by discussion rather than judgment based on written law remains rooted in the judicial culture in China. Thus, learning a deeply rooted culture within the People's Court is essential to being a good judge in the court. The new generation judges self-censor and are unable to give honest opinions and assessments about the older generation because the latter is in a superior position. The older generation would be able to handle the promotion of the new generation, which requires the new generation to learn the way the older generations handle cases.

Concluding Remarks



The acceleration of the professionalization of judges has led to relatively more conservative behavior on the part of the People's Court and judges. One reason is that the older generation of judges is still superior to the new generation in terms of status and mediation skills. Another reason is regional differences due to the size of the country. The CCP has radically and uniformly promoted the professionalization of judges to such an extent that a people's court judge in this impoverished inland region admitted to the local newspaper that he was forced to falsify the data because he could not respond to demands for reform.

Let's return to the riddle from the beginning. Are judges professionalized in China in the context of political science? This column explains that the CCP's motivation for professionalizing judges was the unification of the quality of judges and their integration with the CCP in order to accelerate economic growth and eliminate regional protectionism. However, the justices sought to maintain the status quo and demonstrated relatively conservative behavior.