Politics
Prabowo heads for Indonesian presidency halfway through countdown
A group of people supporting presidential candidate Anies Baswedan take part in a rally in front of the General Election Commission in Jakarta on Friday and demand that the KPU reveal the fraud committed by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who also won the quick count version of the presidential election. elections and was supported by outgoing President Joko Widodo. Photo AFP
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the archipelago's presidential election by a wide margin, according to official figures released Friday, with more than half of the votes counted.
The final result is not expected until the end of March, but early indications suggest the 72-year-old former general will succeed outgoing popular leader Joko Widodo.
With more than half of the ballots counted, Prabowo received 57 percent of the vote, more than double his nearest rival and enough to secure a majority in the first round, the electoral commission's website showed.
Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan had 24.98 percent as of Friday morning and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had 18.02 percent.
“Thank God, we must be grateful and continue to monitor the official results of the KPU,” Prabowo wrote on Instagram on Thursday evening, referring to the General Election Commission.
The fiery populist claimed a “victory for all Indonesians” on Wednesday alongside his running mate, the current president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, based on preliminary pollster results approved by the government.
Early sample counts – which have previously proven reliable – showed them set for a majority in the first round. Gibran, 36, will become the youngest vice president in Indonesia's history.
But his two rivals said they would wait for the official result and did not concede.
Prabowo needs more than 50 percent of the total vote and at least a fifth of the votes cast in more than half of the country's 38 provinces to officially assume the presidency.
Analysts believe his victory is almost assured.
Jokowi, as the outgoing leader is generally known, told reporters on Thursday that he had met with Prabowo the previous evening to offer his congratulations.
He was accused of supporting the campaign of his former rival and defense chief with the aim of installing a political dynasty, via his son, before leaving office.
In his Instagram post, Prabowo said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called to congratulate him, as well as the leaders of Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
Mark Rutte, leader of the former Indonesian colonial ruler of the Netherlands, tweeted late Thursday that he congratulated the sitting president because of the “planned outcome.”
The United States was more cautious, only congratulating the Indonesian people for their “strong turnout” in the elections in a statement that did not mention Prabowo.
Prabowo's electoral rivals have said they will investigate cases of voter fraud, with Ganjar's team saying they found “systematic” fraud, without providing evidence.
Anies visited the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque in the capital Jakarta on Friday, telling reporters that “the shortcomings are various” in the vote count, also without providing evidence.
Reports of irregularities “can be seen on social media,” he said, calling on people to report incidents to his legal team.
Holding one of the largest single-day elections in the world takes a toll on poll workers who count votes by hand, sometimes overnight, and deaths from excessive working conditions and accidents are common.
At least 14 poll workers died between Tuesday and Thursday, local media reported Friday, citing local government, police and election officials.
As Prabowo's supporters reacted jubilantly outside his home and in a packed arena in Jakarta after voting closed, activists whose children were shot or disappeared by military forces in the 1990s protested his victory.
Non-governmental organizations and his former bosses accuse Prabowo of ordering the kidnapping of democracy activists towards the end of dictator Suharto's three-decade rule. More than a dozen have never been found.
Prabowo was released but denied responsibility and was never charged.
In front of the presidential palace, more than a hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday evening, brandishing yellow cards, whistling and unfurling a banner reading “save democracy”.
One of them was Paian Siahaan, whose son Ucok disappeared during the final months of Suharto's rule, when Prabowo was a top commander.
Ucok was 22 when he went to a protest and never returned.
“This exceeds our expectations after following the campaigns and debates. We didn’t expect him to win by such a margin,” Paian, 77, said.
“So we console ourselves.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newagebd.net/print/article/225656
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alexei Navalny, Imran Khan and Washington's double standards
- Prabowo heads for Indonesian presidency halfway through countdown
- Panic attack – The Hollywood Reporter
- Mark Madden: From Kladno to Bayside, Jaromir Jagr put a smile on the faces of hockey fans
- Free Ball Gown and Evening Dress Event Planned for Maryville Church
- I'm actually interested in the AI tools provided by Google ChromeOS
- Chemistry department to host global women's breakfast – UBNow: News and views for UB faculty and staff
- Russian prison service says Putin critic Alexei Navalny is dead | BBC News
- Who are the professional judges in China? Understanding the Rule of Law under the Chinese Communist Party
- Trump is not doing well. Here is what he published after this $350 million fine.
- The United States Men's National Beach Soccer Team lost 3-1 to European champions Italy in the opening match of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
- Actor Gelman believes security concerns over support for Israel led to Winnetka's book signing being canceled