Prabowo heads for Indonesian presidency halfway through countdown

A group of people supporting presidential candidate Anies Baswedan take part in a rally in front of the General Election Commission in Jakarta on Friday and demand that the KPU reveal the fraud committed by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who also won the quick count version of the presidential election. elections and was supported by outgoing President Joko Widodo. Photo AFP

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the archipelago's presidential election by a wide margin, according to official figures released Friday, with more than half of the votes counted.

The final result is not expected until the end of March, but early indications suggest the 72-year-old former general will succeed outgoing popular leader Joko Widodo.

With more than half of the ballots counted, Prabowo received 57 percent of the vote, more than double his nearest rival and enough to secure a majority in the first round, the electoral commission's website showed.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan had 24.98 percent as of Friday morning and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had 18.02 percent.

“Thank God, we must be grateful and continue to monitor the official results of the KPU,” Prabowo wrote on Instagram on Thursday evening, referring to the General Election Commission.

The fiery populist claimed a “victory for all Indonesians” on Wednesday alongside his running mate, the current president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, based on preliminary pollster results approved by the government.

Early sample counts – which have previously proven reliable – showed them set for a majority in the first round. Gibran, 36, will become the youngest vice president in Indonesia's history.

But his two rivals said they would wait for the official result and did not concede.

Prabowo needs more than 50 percent of the total vote and at least a fifth of the votes cast in more than half of the country's 38 provinces to officially assume the presidency.

Analysts believe his victory is almost assured.

Jokowi, as the outgoing leader is generally known, told reporters on Thursday that he had met with Prabowo the previous evening to offer his congratulations.

He was accused of supporting the campaign of his former rival and defense chief with the aim of installing a political dynasty, via his son, before leaving office.

In his Instagram post, Prabowo said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called to congratulate him, as well as the leaders of Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Mark Rutte, leader of the former Indonesian colonial ruler of the Netherlands, tweeted late Thursday that he congratulated the sitting president because of the “planned outcome.”

The United States was more cautious, only congratulating the Indonesian people for their “strong turnout” in the elections in a statement that did not mention Prabowo.

Prabowo's electoral rivals have said they will investigate cases of voter fraud, with Ganjar's team saying they found “systematic” fraud, without providing evidence.

Anies visited the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque in the capital Jakarta on Friday, telling reporters that “the shortcomings are various” in the vote count, also without providing evidence.

Reports of irregularities “can be seen on social media,” he said, calling on people to report incidents to his legal team.

Holding one of the largest single-day elections in the world takes a toll on poll workers who count votes by hand, sometimes overnight, and deaths from excessive working conditions and accidents are common.

At least 14 poll workers died between Tuesday and Thursday, local media reported Friday, citing local government, police and election officials.

As Prabowo's supporters reacted jubilantly outside his home and in a packed arena in Jakarta after voting closed, activists whose children were shot or disappeared by military forces in the 1990s protested his victory.

Non-governmental organizations and his former bosses accuse Prabowo of ordering the kidnapping of democracy activists towards the end of dictator Suharto's three-decade rule. More than a dozen have never been found.

Prabowo was released but denied responsibility and was never charged.

In front of the presidential palace, more than a hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday evening, brandishing yellow cards, whistling and unfurling a banner reading “save democracy”.

One of them was Paian Siahaan, whose son Ucok disappeared during the final months of Suharto's rule, when Prabowo was a top commander.

Ucok was 22 when he went to a protest and never returned.

“This exceeds our expectations after following the campaigns and debates. We didn’t expect him to win by such a margin,” Paian, 77, said.

“So we console ourselves.”