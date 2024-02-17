Alexei Navalny, Imran Khan and Washington's double standards





Earlier today, just hours after news of the death of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny broke, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and spoke the plain truth. “Putin,” he said, “is responsible for Navalny’s death. »

The speed and clarity with which the Biden administration responded to Navalny's death contrasts with its confusing and slow response to another assassination attempt: the mercifully failed one against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When Khan was shot dead in November 2022, it took the Biden administration more than seven hours to issue a statement five hours later than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

And at that point, it was well past midnight in Pakistan. In his reaction to Khan's shooting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken drew a false equivalence between Khan and his opponents, calling on “all parties” to refrain from violence. There has been no call for justice from Washington, let alone an investigation.

The contrast between Washington's responses to the two events shows why many people in the non-Western world or the so-called Global South increasingly view American claims to global leadership with skepticism. They rightly see the United States as selectively invoking human rights, morality, and the “rules-based order.”

Target Khan

On November 3, 2022, at least one gunman fired his weapon at Khan's motorcade as the ex-cricket star carried out what his party called the “Long March” to the capital as part of a campaign for early elections. Khan knew he was a marked man: he was at odds with the leaders of his country's powerful army.

In April, Khan was removed following a vote of no confidence orchestrated by his former allies at the top of Pakistan's military. Khan has also alleged a U.S. role in his dismissal, and a Pakistani diplomatic cable leaked to The Intercept indicates that a senior Biden administration official indeed signaled to military leaders in Rawalpindi that bilateral relations would improve if Khan was deposed.

“All will be forgiven” if the vote of no confidence against Khan succeeds. That's the assessment that Donald Lu, the State Department's top official for South Asia, shared with Pakistan's envoy to Washington during a March 7, 2022 meeting, according to the cable, also known as cipher.

Khan was a thorn in U.S.-Pakistan relations, opposing the provision of secret counterterrorism bases to Washington and the normalization of relations with India without meaningfully addressing the political rights of oppressed Kashmiris. (The United States wants India to instead divert resources from the disputed Kashmir region with Pakistan to China.)

Khan, in consultation with his army, had just returned from Moscow on a planned, lengthy visit that ultimately coincided with Putin's announcement of the invasion of Ukraine. The optics were certainly bad. And it seems that the then head of the Pakistani army blamed everything on Khan. The Biden administration, under pressure from Congress to force the Global South to side with the West, appeared to view Khan's removal as an easy, costless victory.

And indeed, it paid off. Just three months after Khan's ouster, the United States killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone attack using Pakistani airspace. The Pakistani army also began supplying weapons to Ukraine in its war of attrition against the Russian invaders. And the Pakistani military has also pushed forward plans for a cold peace with New Delhi.

For Khan, the figure was irrefutable proof. And like any politician, he went to town on it. Taking advantage of this righteous victim status as well as his successor's catastrophic management of the economy, Khan's popularity skyrocketed. Removed from power, he wanted the country to go to elections, confident of returning with a solid mandate. (His party's victory in this month's general election shows he was right.)

The deadly silence of Washington

The United States, we are told, defends democracy and freedom around the world. In many cases, this is true. Washington, for example, is outspoken about the plight of Uyghur Muslims in China, while virtually all Muslim-majority states remain silent. For centuries, America was a refuge for the world's oppressed, even as slaves and natives were persecuted.

But the United States, when it wants, can, with the flick of a button, turn off its preoccupation with democracy and human rights. The world is seeing this today in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinian children have been killed by Israel and tens of thousands are now orphans. In response to the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7, Gaza civilians, men, women and children, were devastated by Israeli weapons paid for by American taxpayers.

The countries of the South are aware of the American double standard. This shows when White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cries and when his eyes remain dry. It makes it possible to detect cases where civilians are considered victims of criminal acts or simple collateral damage.

The fight of Ukrainians and Russian dissidents like the late Navalny is “ours”, we are told. Our very way of life is threatened by the spread of authoritarian and revisionist powers like China and Russia, and by the right of the strongest. But the Pakistanis' struggle to determine their own political future is not ours, at least when their military helps keep Ukrainians free. Pakistanis be damned. When South Africa made the bold move to hold Israel accountable using the international system the United States claims to uphold, Washington sided with the other side.

The United States, when it wishes, can intervene for the common good. Under the Magnitsky Act, it will punish those responsible for assassination attempts like the one against Khan. But after Khan was struck, the Biden administration made no attempt to hold those responsible accountable. Instead, he then welcomed them to Washington.

Unsurprisingly, the investigation into Khan's assassination has reached an impasse. The country's military is emboldened. He knows the White House won't do anything.

In December, Secretary Blinken hosted Pakistan's army chief and de facto ruler, General Asim Munir. If the Biden administration cared about democracy and civil liberties in Pakistan, it would have postponed the visit at least until free and fair elections were held. Instead, he welcomed the military leader, signaling that bilateral relations would not be affected by the already delayed elections.

Unsurprisingly, this month's elections were subject to massive fraud before and after the vote. Even after the elections, victorious candidates from Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI), are kidnapped by the country's security forces. Yet the large-scale manipulation and use of violence, in the words of the State Department, are mere “irregularities.”

For Washington, Putin's authoritarianism is never an irregularity and the Ukrainians are never collateral damage. It is clear that for Washington, not all lives matter.

Arif Rafiq is the editor-in-chief of Globely News. Rafiq has contributed commentary and analysis on global issues to publications including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, the New York Times, and POLITICO Magazine.

He has appeared on numerous broadcast channels including Al Jazeera English, BBC World Service, CNN International and National Public Radio.

