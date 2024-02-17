Eric, Donald Trump Jr. face lower penalties in fraud trial verdict





Since January 2017, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have run their father's real estate empire as “co-CEOs,” as the New York attorney general's lawyers like to call it.

Donald Trump Jr. oversaw the company's real estate portfolio. Eric Trump ran the day-to-day operations. Both held power of attorney for their father as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization.

But the state sought much lower penalties for both sons, banning them from running a New York real estate company for five years, compared to the permanent ban the state had sought for their father.

In the fraud verdict against Trump, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Friday set much weaker bans for Trump and his sons.

An appeal will almost certainly suspend these sanctions for many months. But under the verdict, Trump is barred for three years from “serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York.”

His two sons are banned for only two years.

Eric Trump introduces himself as former US President Donald Trump. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

And even though their father must pay most of the $364 million in penalties, the bill rises to $355 million for Trump himself, the sons only have to pay $4 million each.

The comparative slap comes despite both brothers downplaying the importance of Attorney General Letitia James, who said they had clearly tried to hide their role in the unclear calculation of their father's net worth for years.

The brothers' bad behavior continued even as the state's fraud investigation dragged on for five years, with both men signing documents, responding to emails and attending meetings relating to these calculations. , noted the judge.

Engoron had telegraphed his intention to be more lenient toward Trump's two eldest sons during closing arguments last month.

“You spend all this time proving that they knew there were financial statements, that they signed them, that they were responsible for them,” the judge said, interrupting one of James' lawyers, Andrew Amer.

“What evidence do you have and I just haven’t seen it that they knew there was fraud?” » asked the judge.

“I don’t see any evidence,” the judge added.

A “head in the sand” fraud defense

Maybe the sons had their heads in the sand, Amer replied. So what?

“Is this a defense?” » the state's attorney asked the judge.

“If you have the responsibility,” he continued, “and you have the information that is available to you to understand whether you are fulfilling your responsibility and instead you are burying your head in the sand and do nothing to fulfill that responsibility, the law says it's not a defense.

“And you can infer that you intend to defraud,” Amer added. “They can't say I didn't bother to pay attention. That's not a defense.”

What did Eric do wrong?

Eric Trump made a remarkable gesture by taking the stand in early November. He claimed that until 2019, he had no idea that his father had even released net worth statements.

It's a claim that Amer called in conclusion “one of the most incredible testimonies of the entire trial, which says a lot.”

“I was focused on pouring the concrete,” Eric Trump said in his pretrial deposition, during which he pleaded the Fifth some 500 times.

But a decade ago, Eric Trump helped fill three years of Trump's financial statements with hundreds of millions of dollars in entirely imaginary net worth, the AG said.

This fake equity accounted for as many as nine proposed McMansions that Eric Trump hoped to build on his father's Seven Springs property in upstate New York. Eric Trump knew the McMansions could never be built, the AG said, because he was present at the zoning board meetings where the plans were rejected.

Eric Trump also signed a settlement in 2021 with accounting firm Whitley Penn, accepting responsibility for the accuracy of a financial statement that the AG said exaggerated Trump's net worth by nearly $2 billion.

Defense attorneys countered that there was no evidence in the record that Eric Trump or Don Trump, Jr. were directly involved in preparing or using their father's net worth statements.

And what did Jr. do?

Like his little brother, Don Trump, Jr., was on guard when called to the witness stand. He said he didn't remember key details about the business, including whether he worked on his father's net worth statements.

But there is no doubt that his signature appeared on several documents, called “guarantor compliance certificates,” between 2017 and 2021, certifying on Trump's behalf that the net worth statements fairly represented his financial situation.

Donald Trump Jr. in New York court for his family's civil fraud trial. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump was removed as a defendant in the lawsuit by appeals court ruling last summer.

Because she stopped working on the Trump Organization deals when she began working for her father in the White House, Ivanka Trump was beyond the reach of the statute of limitations.

Donald Trump remained involved with the company even while he was president. Eric and Don Trump, Jr., along with executives Allen Weisselberg (since convicted in a separate criminal trial) and Jeff McConney ran the company on a day-to-day basis while the elder Trump was in office.

Barron and Tiffany Trump were not involved in this matter at all.

In the litigation with the New York Attorney General's Office, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. were principally represented by Clifford S. Robert. His law firm, Robert & Robert, received $5.3 million in donor funds from Trump-controlled political action committees in 2023, more than any other law firm.

