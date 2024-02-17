Will Turkey and Egypt manage to read the regional zeitgeist this time?

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a signing ceremony in Cairo. (Reuters)

In November 2012, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was Prime Minister of Turkey, he visited Cairo with a large delegation from his government and the private sector. Erdogan gave a speech at Cairo University in which he praised Egypt for recalling its ambassador to Israel in response to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Erdogan suggested that an Egyptian-Turkish alliance could promote peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, and that such a partnership could limit Israel's capacity for military action.

However, the course of Turkish-Egyptian relations took a different turn after 2013, as events significantly altered the trajectory of their relations.

Erdogan, now president, visited Cairo this week for the first time in 12 years. His visit was significant in several respects. First, in the regional context, this occurred in the midst of the war in Gaza, which has particularly serious implications for Egypt.

Second, it represents the final link in Ankara's efforts since 2021 to normalize relations with its regional neighbors. For years, Erdogan has demonstrated mastery in interpreting the regional zeitgeist, and rapprochement with Egypt was essential in the context of regional normalization.

Third, Egypt and Turkey face similar economic challenges and regional obstacles and therefore seek cooperation rather than competition.

Finally, the visit reflects the evolution of perceptions among the leaders of the two countries. The ongoing tensions in Turkish-Egyptian relations have been largely influenced by Erdogan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi's perceptions of each other.

Since 2022, the two leaders have met three times on neutral ground in other countries, including in Saudi Arabia in November last year, at the G20 summit in India in September and in Qatar in November 2022 during a football World Cup match.

Last year, relations experienced an important turning point, characterized by several developments, including the exchange of ambassadors and mutual official visits.

As a journalist, I closely followed the deterioration of relations between the two countries and conducted interviews with the Turkish and Egyptian ambassadors at the time. Although the initial underlying reasons for the deterioration of relations have not completely disappeared, the regional landscape has evolved significantly, with interests shifting from ideological to more pragmatic concerns. As the saying goes, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge and now, with Erdogan's visit, a new episode in Turkish-Egyptian relations has begun.

Both countries must now strive to maximize the benefits of this new era. It is obvious that it will be built around mutual benefits. Turkey has certain expectations from Egypt and, likewise, Egypt has expectations from Turkey. A Turkish-Egyptian reconciliation could dismantle some political friction points on several fronts.

Relations between nations have long been crucial to regional peace and stability. Although it is often described as a competitive relationship, sometimes leading to political tension or disruption, it has the potential to evolve into cooperation.

First, deeper cooperation between Ankara and Cairo could facilitate future Turkish-Syrian normalization efforts if the Egyptians could play a role in negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict, just as they did in 1998 during the crisis between Turkey and Syria. This could help ease Turkish concerns over the refugee issue and provide security guarantees in northern Syria.

Second, Turkey is seeking Egypt's support in its efforts to join the Mediterranean gas club and negotiate a permanent resolution to their disputes. In addition, Ankara wants to establish an agreement on the maritime border with Cairo.

Egypt, leveraging its alliances with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, could facilitate a process that would grant Turkey access to the region's gas resources, in exchange for which Turkey could play a role in the resolution of problems between Egypt and Ethiopia, which have good relations. with Ankara.

Third, defense and trade appear to take priority in the normalization process between Turkey and Egypt, mirroring Ankara's normalization efforts with the Gulf states. Speaking a week before Erdogan's visit to Cairo, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey would sell drones to Egypt, which was seen as a precursor to deeper military ties. Turkish exports of this type have increasingly become a diplomatic instrument, which experts have dubbed “drone diplomacy.”

In addition, the presidents of the two countries have set a goal of doubling the volume of trade between their countries, estimated at $10 billion, over the next few years. Some trade and defense deals were signed in 2013 but frozen when relations became more strained. Revitalizing these transactions should be a priority.

In addition, joint operations carried out by the two countries have been frozen, so military cooperation is also high on the agenda.

Compared to the pace of Turkey's normalization efforts with other countries in the region, rapprochement with Egypt has been a slow and gradual process. Both parties chose to proceed cautiously, taking time to explore potential benefits and address key concerns. This approach is likely to bring solid results in the near future.

There remain some thorny issues on which they still disagree, such as Libya and interests in the Horn of Africa. We can be certain that neither Turkey nor Egypt are likely to change their positions on Libya in particular, but they could compartmentalize their relationship based on issues they can work on together. For example, they could reach an agreement on ways to find a solution to the political impasse in Libya that could safeguard the interests of both sides.

Over the past decade, a significant crisis of trust has emerged between Turkey and Egypt. The success of this eventual reset of relations depends largely on the determination of their leaders to overcome the issues on which their interests diverge and focus on those on which their interests converge.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey's relations with the Middle East. X: @SinemCngz

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.