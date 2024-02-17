Reviews | Asia embraces China's vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous future





Without peace, people suffer and development is delayed or even destroyed. The Chinese vision of a world of lasting peace naturally attracts peace lovers. Second, China's vision proposes a new type of international relations. Under the guidance of the United Nations Charter, no world war has occurred for almost 80 years. The fact that conflicts and wars continue to intensify and that hunger and poverty threaten hundreds of millions of people around the world reminds us that the indiscriminate use of force, the enforcement of hegemony and expansionism offers no way out. THE Cold War Mentality and Zero-Sum Game are obsolete. And a world in which the rich get richer and the poor get poorer is simply not sustainable. By building a community with a shared future, China promotes a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness and justice, as well as mutually beneficial cooperation. Regardless of their size, strength, ideology, religion or political system, all countries can be equal partners. In global governance characterized by in-depth consultations, joint contributions and shared benefits, there is no need to worry about the conditions attached. Last but not least, China's vision translates into true multilateralism. It is about handling international affairs through consultations and deciding the future of the world through everyone's collaboration. Faced with global crises, including the arms race, the threat of nuclear war, the development deficit, poverty, pandemics and climate change, true multilateralism is the solution. This means an international system centered on the United Nations, an international order based on international law and fundamental norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. In true multilateralism, all partners can discuss global issues of interest, build governance systems together and benefit from them. No country will have to fear being rejected by small circles or being threatened or intimidated for not following the so-called rules-based international order. 01:05 World must reject Cold War mentality, Chinese President Xi tells Boao Forum for Asia World must reject Cold War mentality, Chinese President Xi tells Boao Forum for Asia For Asean members and others in the broader Asian community, there are other reasons to join China's vision. We share a common home, we understand each other and we trust each other: Asian minds think the same way. Seventy years ago, China, India and Burma, now Myanmar, jointly launched the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which have been adopted in other parts of Asia and the world. The values ​​of consensus, harmony, unity and community were championed by Lee Kuan Yew, founding Prime Minister of Singapore, and Mahathir Mohamad, former Prime Minister of Malaysia, often within the framework of Asian values. Indeed, these are the values ​​commonly recognized as the essence of Asian culture and identity. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who last year announced the construction of a China-Malaysia Community of Destiny champions a Madani Malaysian vision that envisions values ​​of sustainability, care and compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust highly aligned with China's vision. Xi and Anwar's commitment to building trust between civilizations is the future As highlighted by the Central Conference on Foreign Affairs last December, the goal of the vision is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world, characterized by lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity. On this basis, China stands ready to work with its partners in Asia and the rest of the world to address common challenges and achieve prosperity for all, paving the way for a common future of peace, security, prosperity and of progress. Zhu Jing is acting charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/asia/article/3251583/asia-embracing-chinas-vision-peaceful-secure-and-prosperous-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos