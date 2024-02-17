Modi's popularity is soaring, why he needs to listen to the voices that want to be heard, from the north to the east to the south | News from the political pulse

It unfolds like a fascinating film reel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates Wednesday, signifying the radiance of a country seeking to become a Vishwaguru and a Vishwabandhu (teacher and friend of the world); earlier this week, an accommodating agreement Qatar releases eight Navy veterans who returned to India as free men following the discreet diplomacy carried out by the Prime Minister himself; and Modi, an OBC, leading the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month instead of a Brahmin.

These illustrate a Prime Minister at the height of his power, both at home and abroad. However, voices from different parts of India, from the north to the east to the south, are trying to be heard.

Currently, Punjab farmers are trying to find a better deal for themselves with their cry of Dilli Chalo, demanding, among other things, a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Legally guaranteed MSP is just one of the requirements of their 10-point charter.

No one knows the importance of optics in politics better than the Prime Minister. And yet protesters faced barricades, concrete slabs covered with barbed wire and drones firing tear gas as the BJP-led Haryana government stopped them at the Punjab border, refusing to let them pass. A team of three Union ministers, including Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, initiated dialogue with farm unions; even after a long session on Thursday evening, tear gas was used on Friday morning.

One of the arguments put forward by farmers is that they need a better deal. Government figures for 2018-19 estimate the average income of an agricultural farmer at Rs 27 per day. The situation therefore calls for urgent reforms and a safety net for farmers. A legally guaranteed MSP is cumbersome, but the government must come up with viable options as farmers in Punjab are increasingly losing their pride in being a kisan, even if their relatives in the UK, US or even Gurgaon is doing much better financially.

The dangers of a geographic divide

The East is also sending a message, with continued clashes between the state administration and the BJP in West Bengal. The Sandeshkhali violence is the latest example and not only calls for an independent investigation into the ongoing violence, but also highlights the need for the Center and the state to come to the table and find a way out. In the northeast, Manipur continues to serve as a reminder of what could have happened if early intervention had taken place.

From the south, there have recently been calls for financial justice. Last week, the CMs of Karnataka and Kerala came to Delhi for their own Chalo Delhi campaign, along with their ministerial colleagues and MPs, and protested against the Centre's financial excesses. While Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his team staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar on February 7, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan followed suit the next day. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin extended his support to Vijayan.

The Karnataka protest came days after Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of MP CM DK Shivakumar, sparked a row by claiming that southern states would be forced to demand a separate nation for southern India. India if the injustices against the region were not corrected. This gave the BJP a new opportunity to target the Congress, with Prime Minister Modi leading a swift counterattack and blaming the opposition party for raising the north-south divide.

Siddaramaiah tried to limit the damage by giving the controversy a Center versus state slant with his call for a tax movement and generating a son-of-the-soil sentiment in Karnataka. But it was also an attempt to bring the Southern states together on a common platform around the theme of the Center's stepmother on the issue of tax devolution.

This is a growing problem in the South and could become a ticking time bomb unless it is handled skillfully. What's more, the delimitation exercise planned for 2026 could become another point of friction between the South and the Center. With the population share increasing in the Hindi heartland states and declining in the south, the southern states feel they are being penalized for what should have been hailed as their success. The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the delimitation.

With a political divide coinciding with the geographical divide, this could become problematic as the Congress and regional parties are in power in the southern states and the BJP is in the saddle in the Hindi heartland. In this case, the BJP may not have the instruments to navigate the southern terrain when problems arise. So, the Prime Minister's move south, before the consecration of the Ram temple, to visit major temples in the region having links with the Hindu deity, was a welcome step. For the same reason that it is important to prevent a political division from turning into a geographical division, it is equally important that the Congress is reborn in Uttar Pradesh and retains its hold in north India.

But then again, the BJP might decide to ignore these voices from afar. The party can calculate that it can be home and dry with over 300 Lok Sabha seats after sweeping the Hindi heartland on the strength of the Ram Temple issue and given that Gujarat is likely to stand by him and that Maharashtra is now on his radar.

In the past, those who ignored these signs have regretted their decision. Given Modi's popularity across India and the fact that he is on the cusp of a likely third term, he has the opportunity to ensure that an already polarized political system does not open new lines fracture along geographic lines. That too when leaders who can reach across the aisle and talk to the other side, or simply be willing to listen, are rare these days.

(Neerja Chowdhury, editor of The Indian Express, has covered the last 10 Lok Sabha elections. She is the author of How Prime Ministers Decide)