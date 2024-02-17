Prabowo looks set to win the presidency by a landslide





Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the presidential election in the archipelago by a wide margin, according to official figures released yesterday, with more than half of the votes counted. The final result is not expected until the end of next month, but early indications suggest the 72-year-old former general will succeed outgoing popular leader Joko Widodo. With more than half of the ballots counted, Prabowo received 57 percent of the vote, more than double his nearest rival and enough to secure a majority in the first round, the election commission's website showed. Photo: AP Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan had 24.98 percent as of yesterday morning, and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had 18.02 percent. Thank God, we must be grateful and continue to monitor the official results of the KPU, Prabowo wrote on Instagram on Thursday evening, referring to the General Election Commission. The fiery populist on Wednesday claimed a victory for all Indonesians alongside his running mate, the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, based on preliminary results from government-approved pollsters. Early sample counts that had previously proven reliable showed they were set for a majority in the first round. Gibran, 36, will become the youngest Indonesian vice president in history. However, both his rivals said they would wait for the official result and did not concede. Prabowo needs more than 50 percent of the total vote and at least a fifth of the votes cast in more than half of the country's 38 provinces to officially assume the presidency. Analysts believe his victory is almost assured. Jokowi, as the outgoing leader is generally known, told reporters on Thursday that he had met with Prabowo the previous evening to offer his congratulations. He was accused of supporting the campaign of his former rival and defense chief with the aim of installing a political dynasty, via his son, before leaving office. In his Instagram post, Prabowo said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called to congratulate him, as well as the leaders of Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on X on Thursday evening that he had congratulated the incumbent president on the expected result. The United States was more cautious, only congratulating the Indonesian people for the high voter turnout in a statement that did not mention Prabowo.

