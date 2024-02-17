Politics
UK voters deal Rishi Sunak a double blow by electing Labor lawmakers in 2 special elections
LONDON (AP) — Voters in two districts in England have dealt fresh blows to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, electing opposition party lawmakers to seats that Sunak's Conservatives have held for years.
Labor Party candidate Damien Egan won the House of Commons seats of Kingswood, in the south-west of England, and Labor's Gen Kitchen won the seats of Wellingborough, in the center of the country, according to the results announced Friday. Conservatives won both victories by wide margins in the last national election in 2019, but saw their support plummet in Thursday's special election.
The far-right Reform UK party – formerly known as the Brexit Party – came third, putting more pressure on the Conservatives.
Labor leader Keir Starmer said the results “show people want change”.
The results will likely deepen conservatives' fears that, after 14 years in power, the party is headed for defeat when national elections are held in less than a year. The Conservatives consistently trail the center-left Labor Party by between 10 and 20 points in opinion polls.
Thursday's elections replaced two deputies who left abruptly, one in protest, the other in a cloud.
Lawmaker Chris Skidmore walked out of the Kingswood seat last month to protest Sunak's lack of commitment to green energy. Longtime Wellingborough lawmaker Peter Bone was ousted amid allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct.
The Conservatives have now lost 10 by-elections since the last general election, more than any government since the 1960s. This includes six defeats – and one victory – since Sunak took office in October 2022. He has replaced Liz Truss, who shook up the economy with a plan of unfunded tax cuts and lasted only seven weeks in office.
Sunak, the fifth Conservative leader since 2016, has restored some stability, but has failed to revive the ruling party's popularity.
The Conservatives have been in power nationally since 2010, years marked by austerity following the global banking crisis, Britain's controversial decision to leave the European Union, a global pandemic and a European war that triggered the worst cost of living crisis in decades.
Polls show the Conservatives are losing support across the country, from affluent southern voters put off by Brexit to working-class voters in the north who left Labor for the 2019 election, when the prime minister then-Boris Johnson promised to extend prosperity to long-neglected areas. .
These promises remain largely unfulfilled and Britain's economic growth is virtually at a standstill, with the country falling into recession at the end of 2023 for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In Kingswood, like across the country, 14 years of Conservative government have crushed the hope of our country with the feeling that no matter how hard you work, you simply cannot get ahead,” Egan said in his speech of victory. “It doesn’t have to be this way – you know it, I know it, we all know it.”
Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden called the results “very disappointing”, although the party said the low turnout – less than 40% of eligible voters cast a ballot – was a sign that British voters were not are not enthusiastic about the Labor Party.
But John Curtice, a polling expert at the University of Strathclyde, said the results confirmed the Conservatives were in “very, very considerable electoral difficulty”.
“The Conservatives are going to have to break the historic record to get back to where they are,” he told the BBC.
Tory defeats could embolden Sunak's many rivals within the divisive party, who are already positioning themselves for the leadership contest that would likely follow an election defeat. Some even want to oust Sunak early, replacing him with a low-tax, low-immigration right-winger who could win back Reform voters. Others warn that imposing another unelected leader on the country could backfire.
Sunak's only consolation is that Labor is also experiencing turmoil. Last week, the party watered down a key commitment on green investment, saying the Conservatives had left the economy too weak to deliver on the pledge.
Starmer has also struggled to stamp out allegations of anti-Semitism within the party. This week, the party disavowed its candidate in another special election after a newspaper published remarks he made at a local party meeting, saying Israel had permitted the Hamas attack on October 7 as a pretext to invade Gaza.
Critics say it's proof that Labor has failed to stamp out the anti-Semitism that simmered under previous leader Jeremy Corbyn, a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and critic of Israel. It is unclear whether the controversy has hurt Labor in opinion polls.
