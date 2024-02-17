Turkey to keep key rates at 45% at end of tightening cycle, Reuters poll shows





Turkey's central bank is expected to keep its key rate at 45% next week, after a 250 basis point hike last month, marking the end of its aggressive tightening cycle, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. The February 22 monetary policy committee meeting comes after Fatih Karahan was appointed central bank governor on February 3 following the resignation of Hafize Gaye Erkan, who cited the need to protect her family from what she called media smear campaign. All 11 economists polled by Reuters agreed that the policy rate would remain stable this month. Since June, after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan won the May elections and initiated a turnaround in economic policy, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate by 3,650 basis points. After its latest hike, the bank said it had achieved the necessary disinflation policy and that this rate level would be maintained until there was a significant decline in the underlying monthly inflation trend. . Presenting the quarterly inflation report last week, Karahan said the bank would maintain a tight monetary policy until inflation returns to its target, retaining a year-end inflation forecast of 36 for cent despite expectations that it might have to increase. He said a further rate hike was not necessary at the moment but it was too early to talk about easing, dampening expectations of a rapid easing cycle and strengthening sentiment. analysts say he will remain hawkish until inflation begins to calm around mid-year. According to the median forecast in the Reuters survey, the policy rate is expected to stand at 37.5 percent at the end of 2024. Only one of the ten institutions responding to this question expected the policy rate to remain at 45 percent at the end of the year, with estimates between 35 and 45 percent. Turkey's inflation rate reached an annual rate of 64.9 percent last month, after rising 6.7 percent on a monthly basis thanks to large one-off annual price hikes and an increase in 49 percent of the minimum wage. Market forecasts for year-end inflation are between 40 and 45 percent. Karahan, a former deputy governor and former economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, is the fifth governor appointed by Erdogan in as many years. As an MP, he played a key role in designing the tightening cycle. The bank will announce its rate decision on February 22 at 11:00 GMT. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

