Donald Trump fined $354.9 million, banned from running businesses in New York for three years | US News





Former US President Donald Trump has been fined $354.9 million (281.6 million) following a civil fraud trial in New York.

Including interest, he will have to hand over at least $453.5 million (£359.9 million).

The judge also banned Trump from running businesses in New York for three years. His sons, Eric and Donald Jr, received similar bans for two years.

Trump and the Trump Organization cannot apply for loans from any New York financial institution for three years.

Judge Arthur Engoron had already ruled in an earlier ruling that the former president had inflated his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and other institutions to complete deals and guarantee loans.

After the fine, Trump used his Truth Social platform to express his anger, calling the decision a “complete and utter sham” and accusing the judge and prosecutors of being “deceptive, biased and crooked.”

He also claimed that the ruling was “illegal” and “un-American.”

Later, in a statement outside his Mar-a-Lago estate, he claimed his company's accounts were “excellent” and that he had been the victim of a political “witch hunt” that he blamed on President Joe Biden.

“It's a witch hunt against his [Biden’s] a political adversary like our country has never been seen before,” he said.

“We see it in third world countries, but we don’t see it here.

“If I didn't run [for president] none of this would have ever happened – none of these trials would have happened – I would have had a good life. But I enjoy this life for a different reason.”

He also said he plans to appeal.

Alina Habba, his lawyer, said after the hearing that the decision constituted a “clear injustice…pure and simple.”

She said in a statement: “This is the culmination of a years-long, politically fueled witch hunt designed to 'bring down Donald Trump,' before Letitia James set foot in the attorney general's office. “

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:23 Trump: “They don’t like me running”

New York Attorney General Letitia James sought $370 million (£294 million) and a ban on Trump and other defendants doing business in the state in the civil fraud case.

Such a huge penalty could leave Trump's real estate empire in tatters – an image that helped him rise to fame and the White House in 2016.

Judge Engoron also reversed his earlier September ruling ordering the “dissolution” of companies that control areas of Trump's real estate empire, saying it was no longer necessary as he appoints an independent monitor and chief compliance officer to supervise businesses.

In his ruling, the judge wrote that Trump and the other defendants in the case “are incapable of admitting their error.”

The judge called the fraud at the heart of the trial a “venial, not mortal, sin,” adding in his written verdict: “They did not rob a bank at gunpoint.” Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff.

“But the frauds discovered here are obvious and shock people’s consciences.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological. Instead, they adopt a 'see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil' posture that the evidence belies.”

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay $4 million (£3.1 million) by the judge.

Image: Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach was at the heart of the affair. Pic: AP Image: Trump Tower is one of the ex-president's many properties. Photo: AP

In response, Trump's legal team claimed that testimony during the trial “proved there was no wrongdoing, no crime and no victims” and added that an appeal would be launched.

Ms. Habba added: “Given the serious stakes, we are confident that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious verdict and put an end to this relentless persecution against my clients.

“Let me make one thing clear: This isn't just about Donald Trump. If this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to all Americans that New York is no longer open for business.”

Last month, Trump was also ordered by another New York judge to pay $83.3 million (£65.5 million) in punitive damages to writer E Jean Carroll.

She filed a defamation suit against the ex-president, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

In this latest civil case, Ms. James's office estimated that Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion.

State lawyers claimed Trump used the inflated figures to obtain lower insurance premiums and favorable loan terms, saving at least $168 million (£133 million) on interest alone.

Image: Judge Arthur Engoron during the final arguments of the trial. Photo Reuters

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:18 Donald Trump at trial in New York

During the trial, Trump launched a six-minute rant from the witness stand and was ordered not to disparage court staff – but defied the judge and was fined $15,000 ( £11,800) for two breaches of the order.

The Republican presidential front-runner said in November that his financial statements actually understated his net worth and that banks were doing their own research and were happy with his affairs.

During closing arguments in January this year, he claimed the case was a “fraud against me.”

Before the trial, Judge Engoron ruled on James' main claim, finding that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent.

As punishment, the judge ordered that some of his companies be removed from his control and dissolved, but due to an appeal, another court suspended this decision.

Since this is a civil rather than criminal matter, there was no threat of Trump being jailed.

However, four of the investigations into the former president are criminally motivated, including one in New York related to alleged hush money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Trump was also indicted in Florida for his handling of classified documents after leaving office, as well as in Washington and Georgia for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

