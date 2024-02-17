Last week, the Indian state of Uttarakhand adopted a bill adopt a controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which stop to religious or personal laws governing marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance, among other matters. The change will bring all communities together under a common law to regulate these practices. The new legislation has already been confronted repel from Muslim leaders and other members of the Indian political class.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hope that Uttarakhand will serve as a model for the introduction of a UCC across India, or at least in all BJP-ruled states. Some of these states, notably the home state of Assam and Gujarat, are already considering their own UCC bills and want to use the Uttarakhand code as a model, although they may amend the legislation to meet local needs. Despite its apparent impartiality, the UCC, pushed by the BJP, would pose a threat to religious pluralism in India.

The idea of ​​a UCC has long caused consternation among India's religious minorities, particularly Muslims. Muslim politicians and religious leaders have suggested that a UCC would amount to unwarranted interference in their community's norms, particularly when it comes to specific legal protections related to marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The Uttarakhand Code even regulates relationships at homea clear nod to conservative Hindus, many of whom disapprove of such arrangements.

Critics' apprehensions are not unfounded. The BJP has long pursued three controversial goals which disproportionately encroach on the interests of the Muslim community: the abolition Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special autonomous status to the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir; the construction of a Hindu temple in the town of Ayodhya on the site of a mosque demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992; and the adoption of a nationwide UCC. The first target was achieved in 2019, and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is yet to be completed but was dedicated last month.

However, the idea of ​​a UCC dates back decades to India's founding as an independent state. The subject has been widely debated by the constituent assembly that helped forge the Indian constitution in 1949, but the problem was not resolved. Due to the sensitivities of religious communities, particularly Muslims, no government was willing to tackle this politically sensitive issue. So why is it the staunchly pro-Hindu BJP government, and not the one controlled by the secularist Indian National Congress party, that has taken up the UCC issue? The answer requires a bit of historical exegesis.

The predominance of separate personal laws for different religious communities in India can be attributed to colonial-era regulation. Warren Hastings, then Governor of Bengal and later the first British Governor General of India, directed in 1772, in all trials concerning inheritance, marriage, castes and other religious usages and institutions, the laws of the Koran with regard to the Mohammedans and those of the Shaster with regard to the Gentoos [Hindus] must be systematically respected. In 1937, the British Raj enacted the Muslim Personal Law Implementation (Shariat) Act, which codified Islamic law for marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance, and other family matters.

Those who drafted the Indian Constitution debated the need for a UCC, with most Muslim members opposing it. One of the main architects of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, argued that if India could have a common penal code, it could also have common personal laws, and suggested that a uniform civil code should initially be voluntary. The supervisors were rather content to Article 44, a set of non-justiciable guidelines that range from banning the slaughter of cows to limiting alcohol consumption. He also called on the Indian state to strive towards implementing a UCC for its citizens.

During the first term of Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehrus (1952-1957), the Congress party succeeded in codifying Hindu personal law through four pieces of legislation, despite opposition. Conservative forces decried the move to interfere with Hindu personal laws, while reformists questioned why the changes were limited to Hindus only. But when asked about a uniform civil code, Nehru said that the time had not come for this.

The question remained largely unanswered until 1978, when Shah BanoA recently divorced Muslim woman sued her ex-husband in a lower court in central India for failing to provide alimony in accordance with the Indian Penal Code. The local court awarded Bano basic monthly alimony, which was later increased by a high court. Bano's husband, Mohammed Ahmad Khan, later challenged the case in the Indian Supreme Court. Khan argued that he was not obligated to support his estranged wife under Muslim personal law because he had paid a dowry and three months of alimony.

In 1985, the Supreme Court not only rejected Khan's appeal, but also ruled in favor of a nationwide UCC. At the time, Chief Justice of India YV Chandrachud, father of the current Chief Justice, asked why Article 44 remained a dead letter, pointing out that the Indian state lacked the political courage to adopt a UCC. The judgment caused a firestorm, particularly within the Muslim community.

The Congress government led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi responded by passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986, which stipulated that alimony should be paid only for the period of wait for a widowed or divorced woman, generally three years. months, thus overturning the Supreme Court's decision. The new law has calmed the controversy for now, but it also exposed the Congress government to accusations of so-called minority appeasement. Today, the BJP tends to characterize the Congress party and others as appeasing Muslims and other religious minorities in the name of secularism.

Since the Shah Bano case, several court decisions have eroded Muslim personal law, but the most important is the 2017 Supreme Court decision who determined the practice of triple snapshot Talaq be unconstitutional. The decision came in response to petitions by women challenging the practice where Muslim men can divorce their wives by pronouncing talaq (divorce) three times in a row. Indians across the political spectrum welcomed the ruling, which advances women's rights, but some observers see it as a new step toward a UCC. The BJP government followed through on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019, which made triple talaq a punishable offence.

The UCC indeed has the potential to strengthen women's rights in India by eliminating anachronistic traditions of certain religious groups. But improving the lot of Indian women does not seem to be the driving force behind the BJP. Instead, the party's quest for a CUC appears to be an attempt to stigmatize a particular religion under the guise of improving the status of women. (After all, if the BJP was truly concerned about women's autonomy, it would not have sought to to forbid the dubious concept of I like jihadwhich suggests that Muslim men are insidiously luring Hindu women to marry them under questionable circumstances.)

Uttarakhand's adoption of a UCC is a step towards fulfilling one of the BJP's key election promises and a key part of its manifestos over the past three decades. Goa is the only other state that currently has a UCC, but its common law Appointment in the 19th century, when the state was under Portuguese rule. Despite efforts in other BJP-ruled states, a nationwide UCC may take time. Yet Modi and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken about the idea, with Shah saying recently that the BJP remains committed to introducing the UCC.

India's current political climate is much more favorable to the idea of ​​a UCC than in the past. Modi and the BJP are very popular and, unlike the Congress party, they do not rely on Muslim voters to win elections. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that other minority religious groups such as Sikhs, as well as indigenous communities and the Dalit community, feel that a UCC could infringe on religious and cultural rights. (The Uttarakhand Code exempt the state's indigenous peoples, who make up 3 percent of the state's population but are present in larger numbers elsewhere.)

The BJP was successful in achieving its long-standing goals in Indian-administered Kashmir and Ayodhya. National elections in India are fast approaching, and the Modi government appears seemingly inexorably committed to its Hindu nationalist agenda. If he returns to power this spring with a clear parliamentary majority, implementing a nationwide UCC will likely feature high on his political priorities, opposing what remains of the government's commitment. India in favor of religious pluralism.