Bulog guarantees secure government rice reserves, reaching 1.4 million tonnes





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has ensured the security of the government's rice reserves (CBP), reaching 1.4 million tons, allowing them to maintain the stability of rice supply and support government rice aid. “Rice stocks currently secured by Bulog stand at 1.4 million tonnes,” noted Bulog Chairman and Director Bayu Krisnamurthi in a written statement from Bulog here on Friday. On Friday, Krisnamurthi accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to check rice stocks at a warehouse in Bulog, Cibitung Subdistrict, Bekasi, West Java. He said the rice stocks secured by Bulog are able to meet national needs until June and provide rice for food supply and price stabilization (SPHP). Krisnamurthi emphasized that Bulog has made all efforts to prepare the CBP to implement government programs, such as rice assistance, to create strong food security in Indonesia. In addition to checking rice stocks, President Jokowi handed over rice aid to beneficiary families in West Cikarang Subdistrict, Bekasi. The President stressed that meeting food needs is currently a government priority. He stressed that the government is striving to extend the distribution of rice aid until June 2024, but that it will be adapted to the country's financial situation. “Food crises occur globally, leading to an increase in food prices. However, in our country we help people with rice assistance of 10 kilograms per month,” said Jokowi. On the same occasion, the head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas), Aries Prasetyo Adi, said that the distribution of rice aid resumed on Thursday February 15 after being suspended from February 8 to 14 due to the general elections of 2024. “I reiterate that this program has no connection with any interest. Therefore, it can be ensured that the objective is to help meet the needs of those in need,” Adi emphasized. Related news: 185,000 tonnes of rice aid disbursed in February: Bapanas

