Philippines plans to hold 'two plus two' security talks with Japan this year





The Philippines and Japan could hold the second round of their so-called “two plus two” security dialogue later this year in Manila, Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said Friday, as the countries negotiate a new peace accord. bilateral defense discussed during the first session in Manila. 2022. Manila will host discussions between the two countries' foreign and defense ministers “most likely around the middle or second half of the year” to iron out details of the security, political and economic agreements that were forged in previous meetings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Manalo said during a press briefing with Japanese media. The two countries agreed to sign the envisioned bilateral defense agreement, known as the Reciprocal Access Agreement, to facilitate visits by the Philippine Army and Self-Defense Forces to their respective countries as well as exercises spouses at the first meeting two plus two. in April 2022 in Tokyo. Philippine officials have expressed optimism that they will conclude soon, with Marcos and Kishida authorizing the start of negotiations last November. The agreement, once approved, would be Japan's first with a Southeast Asian country. This is seen as a strengthening of the Philippines' defense posture amid China's growing aggressive behavior in disputed areas of the South China Sea, at a time when Manila and Beijing are among six claimants to the waterway. resource-rich international community. Meanwhile, negotiations on possible joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea between the Philippines and China have been deadlocked since the middle of last year, according to Manalo, despite an agreement reached during from Marcos' meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping a few months earlier to resume. discussions. “There have been no proposals,” the Filipino diplomat said.

