Pakistan: Imran Khan's party decides to sit in opposition at the Centre, in Punjab | World News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party announced Friday evening that it would sit in opposition in Central and Punjab province as attempts to form the next government continue in the country , Dawn reported.

A portrait of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as their supporters take part in a joint protest in Karachi on February 10. (Reuters)

The decision was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Ali Saif a day after the party nominated Umar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate and Aslam Iqbal as Punjab chief minister.

Saif told the media that the party had decided to sit in opposition at the Center and Punjab on the instructions of party founder Imran Khan, who is currently in jail.

We decided to sit in opposition despite the fact that if we got seats based on our votes and the results were not changed, perhaps today we would be at the Center with 180 seats. We have proof that our candidates won, he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In the February 8 elections, independent candidates – the majority of whom were supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – won 93 of the National Assembly's 265 seats.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N won 75 seats, while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) came third with 54 seats.

The PML-N and the PPP then announced a post-election alliance on Tuesday. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), with its 17 seats, also agreed to support them.

To form a government in Pakistan, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the 266-member National Assembly.

Imran Khan's party calls for nationwide protests

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Imran Khan announced nationwide protests in the country against the massive and unprecedented attacks. [and] brazen manipulations in recent elections.

The party claims it won 180 seats in the National Assembly and a two-thirds majority in Parliament, but was halved by the illegitimate fascist regime.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Raoof Hasan told a press conference that 2024 will be remembered as the biggest electoral fraud in Pakistan's history against the party and its candidates .

According to our estimates, out of 177 [National Assembly] seats that were supposed to be ours, only 92 were allocated to us. And 85 seats were fraudulently taken away from us, he said, as quoted by the PTI.

Hassan said there was a huge difference in the number of votes polled for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats. He also pointed out that the number of rejected votes, in some cases, exceeded the margin of victory.

Another party leader, Shandana Gulzar, claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates won 1.25 million votes in Karachi but strangely could not win a single seat.

Separately, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear on Monday a petition filed by a citizen seeking to declare the recently held general elections null and void, The Express Tribune reported.

