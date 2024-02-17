Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Congress members called Lord Ram imaginary and now chant 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at the Congress over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who called Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built are now also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram “.
Addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurating several projects at Rewari in Haryana, he said India has reached new heights in the world today today and that this had been possible thanks to the blessing of the people. .
Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect India now receives from all sides is not just from Modi, but from all Indians.
Targeting the opposition Congress, Modi said those who once called Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built in Ayodhya are now also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'.
For decades, Congress has created hurdles to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by removing Article 370.
The record of the Congress is to keep the interest of a family above that of the country and its people, he charged.
Congress's record is one of the greatest frauds in history, he said.
Modi said his first event after the BJP declared him its prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 general elections was in Rewari in September 2013.
“As a candidate for prime minister, I gave certain guarantees.” The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been achieved, he said.
The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple took place last month in the presence of the Prime Minister. Top Congress leaders had stayed away from the consecration ceremony, accusing the BJP of making it a “political project” for electoral gains and asserting that religion is a “personal matter”.
Modi said people are now saying that since his return to Rewari, the BJP-led NDA will win over 400 seats this time – 'Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar' – with the blessings of the people. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in April-May.
Seats are important in a democracy, “but for me the blessing of the people is the greatest asset,” he added.
India was able to successfully host the G20 summit last year due to the blessings of the people, he said at the meeting.
During the 10 years of his rule, India rose from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest economy in the world and this was due to the blessings of the people, he added.
“I need your blessings to make India the third largest economy in the world in my third term, in the years to come,” he said.
Nowadays, there is a lot of talk in the country and the world about the 'Modi Guarantee', he said, adding that 'Rewari was the first witness to the Modi Guarantee'. During his visit, Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,770 crore related to urban transport, healthcare, rail and tourism.
To be built at a cost of around Rs 1,650 crore, AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village.
AIIMS-Rewari will comprise a 720-bed hospital complex, a 100-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college, a 30-bed AYUSH block, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, Hostel accommodation for undergraduate and postgraduate students. , a night shelter, a guest house, etc.
Established under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS-Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary healthcare services to the people of Haryana and some neighboring states.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project, which will be developed at a cost of around Rs 5,450 crore.
The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Center to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge with the existing Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram network at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum was built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore.
Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.
He laid the first stone and dedicated multiple railway projects to the country. The projects whose foundation stone has been laid include doubling of the Rewari-Kathuwas railway line (27.73 km); doubling of the Kathuwas-Narnaul railway line (24.12 km); doubling of the Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali railway line (42.30 km); and doubling of the Manheru-Bawani Khera railway line (31.50 km).
He also dedicated the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line (68 km) to the nation, which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar.
He also flagged off train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi stretch.
