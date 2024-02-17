Politics
Happy New Year of the Dragon – or should that be Loong?
Each new lunar year, China ushers in a new zodiac sign from a cycle of 12 auspicious animals.
This year is the Year of the Dragon, or more precisely, the Year of the Loong, Chinese state media declares, using their preferred term for the mythical beast.
Loong has been used in the past to describe dragons, but this year it has been widely adopted as the preferred translation of the Mandarin word for a creature long revered in Chinese culture.
The word dragon, according to state media, is strongly associated with the Western image of a vicious, fire-breathing beast, unrepresentative of the wise and peaceful folk creature many Chinese know and love.
Long Chinese connotes positivity, nobility and fortune and should therefore be distinguished linguistically from its Western cousin, state media say.
Chinese media have devoted coverage and airtime to promoting the new nomenclature over the past week, although dragon and loong are used interchangeably in English-language reporting.
The push comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has in recent years urged the country to assert more cultural confidence as part of his bid to raise China's international stature. In a context of rising nationalism, books, films and other forms of Western influence are viewed with increasing suspicion.
Some Chinese revelers have adopted loong terminology, sending loong blessings to each other during the Lunar New Year, including a senior Hong Kong official.
We are all here to welcome the Year of the Loong, city chief executive John Lee said at a tourism event last week that sparked a discussion about whether to use the word dragon, or the term apparently preferred by Beijing.
Just like their Western counterparts, loons have sharp claws and fangs. But unlike the rough, scaly skin of some Western mythical depictions, they have elongated bodies and often shiny golden scales.
A long, silky mane extends down their backs, as seen in most Chinese paintings and sculptures, and they glide effortlessly through the sky despite having no wings.
It is believed that their eyes, round and kind, are the window to their soul, as the Chinese saying goes that paints the pupils when drawing dragons, meaning that the image of a dragon is incomplete without the touch final of the eyes.
Western dragons come in many forms, from the more fearsome Smaug from The Hobbit to the cuddly version in Petes Dragon, a 1977 Disney film starring Elliott, a large green cartoon dragon.
But in a recent article, China's official Xinhua news agency said: Western dragons are often described as giant reptiles with wings.
It's much harder to compare Chinese dragons to any existing animal, he adds.
Bradford Lee Eden, a specialist in fantasy writing and dean of library services at Valparaiso University in Indiana, said the popular image of the western dragon dates back to ancient literature and tales, elements of which have carried over into modern pop culture. productions like Game of Thrones.
Traits associated with Western dragons include aggression, love of gold and treasure, greed, destructive and generally enemies of humanity, said Eden, founding editor of the Journal of Tolkien Research.
The ferocious Western dragons may have been based on evolutionary theories related to humanity's inner fears, he said, resulting in an amalgam creature capable of flight, breathing fire, causing fear and panic by its presence and continue on the ground.
Meanwhile, Eastern dragons are generally considered more contemplative, thoughtful, helpful and fortunate than their Western counterparts, Eden said.
Eden noted that the Chinese loong is also considered the guardian of Chinese emperors, who wore golden dragon robes and sat on their dragon thrones.
Royal palaces were decorated with paintings and sculptures of dragons, decorations that can also be found in temples and shrines across the country.
Ancient Chinese also considered themselves descendants of the dragon, the same phrase used in a popular song released in the 1970s and still sung today as a patriotic tribute to the Han ethnic group.
Some couples try to ensure that their children are born in the year of the Dragon, a symbol of prosperity and vigor, which often leads to an increase in the country's birth rate.
The dragon is also an integral part of the Chinese language, often symbolizing vitality.
For example, the vitality of the dragon horse – or long ma jing shen in Mandarin – is a blessing that people exchange during Chinese New Year to wish each other a life full of vigor.
Many people on Chinese social media Weibo supported the use of the term.
This is a good thing because the West demonized China and then put the name of one of its evil objects on our mascot, which is simply civilized, wrote one influential user, who has 1.8 million of followers, in a message liked by 4,000 people. others on Weibo.
But the exact translation should have been long – with only one o – based on Chinese standard romanization, Professor Victor Mair, who specializes in Chinese language and literature at the University of Pennsylvania, recently pointed out on his blog.
Transcribing long into English loong would cause more problems and confusion than translating it as dragon, he wrote.
Mair also suggested that the decision to use loong appears to be driven more by politics than language.
He noted that some patriotic and political sources in the sinosphere were peddling the idea that the Western dragon would be fearful.
But he said he didn't believe that since the typical Chinese dragon has horns, claws, fangs, a gaping maw and whiskers, glowing eyes, a snake-like body with scales , [and is] this is not a creature you would want to encounter in the middle of the night.
Eden, of Valparaiso University, said evil dragons exist in Eastern culture, just as there are benevolent dragons in the West.
Their representation depends on who is telling the story and what message they want to convey about their society, he said.
I think this emphasis comes from nationalist and cultural developments that arise from cultures, modern nations and people wanting to distinguish themselves, their cultures and ideas from others, in this particular case, to focus on the differences between Eastern and Western societies. , he said.
|
