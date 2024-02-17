Extraordinary milestone; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar hail Ashwin's 500-wicket milestone





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Ravichandran Ashwin's “skill and perseverance” after the senior off-spinner reached a coveted milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket in the third match against England on Friday. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley in England's first innings to become the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) to reach the milestone in his 98th match. “Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of crossing 500 Test wickets! His journey and achievements are testament to his skills and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales new heights,” PM Modi wrote on 'X'. Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin for this extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His career and achievements bear witness to his competence and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales new heights. @ashwinravi99 -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2024 The legendary Sachin Tendulkar called Ashwin the 'best in a million'. “500 Test wickets for one in a million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!,” Tendulkar told micro website -blogging. . 500 Test wickets for one in a million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INVENGE pic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024 Nathan Lyon, Ashwin's contemporary and fellow off-spinner, posted a video message saying he has nothing but respect for his Indian counterpart. “Hi Ash, I just wanted to say, congratulations on taking 500 Test match wickets. It's been an incredible journey to watch. I have nothing but respect for the way you've gone about it. It's incredible to compete against you, but also learn from you. Congratulations and many more things to come,” Lyon said. BCCI secretary Jay Shah called it an incredible feat. “Hats off to @ashwinravi99 for achieving an incredible feat of securing 500 Test wickets. Your exceptional talent and unwavering commitment have left a lasting mark in the history of cricket.” Ashwin's former India and Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik wrote: “From Chennai to the cricketing cosmos, @ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a saga of courage, guile and unrivaled skills. A monumental achievement that cements his legacy in the annals. of cricket history. Well done, Ashwin!” Video: R Ashwin reflects on reaching 500 Test wickets milestone

