



After more than a year of negotiations and brinkmanship, President Joe Biden believed he had found the magic formula to force his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lift his hold on Sweden's membership in NATO . On the same day that the Turkish parliament ratified Erdogan's endorsement for Sweden, the White House called members of the Congress to urge them to lift their hold on a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 and fighter jet upgrade packages. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan may call this sophisticated diplomacy, but a more honest assessment is that it was a humiliating acquiescence to Turkey's extortion. Two weeks later, on February 9, 2024, Biden signed a presidential memorandum authorizing a rapid cessation of military assistance to countries that violate international protection of civilians. Motivating Biden was a signal of virtue desire. Politically, he hoped to appease a significant Arab and Muslim constituency in Michigan, unhappy with his administration's support for Israel in its fight against the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas. Diplomatically, Biden hopes to blunt criticism from European and Arab partners who criticize the United States in order to project their own righteousness, not to mention the irony that Israel has granted Hamas more freedom in Gaza than the King Abdullah II of Jordan or Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. would never grant it in their own kingdoms. Biden's implicit criticism of Israel was also unfair: Hamas is violating international law by holding hostages and using Gaza's civilian population as human shields. Urban warfare is always brutal, but the US destruction of Mosul and Raqqa in the name of their liberation from the Islamic State has been as deadly, if not as destructive, as Israeli operations in Gaza. Biden, however, did not word the presidential memorandum restrictively. It orders the U.S. government to quickly, if not immediately, suspend its military aid to any countries that violate international protections. It's time for Congress to tell the White House that its sale of F-16s to Turkey is now illegal. Turkey regularly bombs civilians in Syria and Iraq. While international media focused on Gaza, Turkey systematically used drones and F-16s to destroy civilian and economic infrastructure in Kurdish-controlled districts of Syria. Turkey's occupation of Cyprus is also approaching its half-century mark. This is illegal under all interpretations of international law. There is no corollary between the West Bank and Gaza on the one hand and northern Cyprus on the other. The former are technically contested since Gaza was not a country when Israel took possession of it in 1967 from Jordan and Egypt, neither of which were legal sovereigns of the territory. Northern Cyprus, however, was part of a sovereign, independent country that Turkey occupied and carried out ethnic cleansing. Despite its rhetoric, Turkey also does not seek to protect Muslims from Cyprus. Instead, he seeks to replace them with Muslims from Türkiye. This is modern-day Lebensraum, plain and simple. Turkey using US weapons to shore up its operations has always been shameful, but Biden has now made it illegal. There can be no sale of F-16s to Turkey, NATO member or not, until the country evacuates all its soldiers from the island. The same goes for Azerbaijan, which used U.S. weapons to ethnically cleanse Nagorno-Karabakh's indigenous Armenian community and killed five Armenian soldiers on February 13 in Armenia proper. Biden's presidential memorandum is a reality. Regardless of the White House's wishes, any sale of F-16s to Turkey is now illegal, as is the supply of weapons to Azerbaijan as Blinken continues his policy of moral equivalence between Azerbaijan and Iran. 'Armenia. Biden can tell congressional leaders otherwise, but Congress should not accept such inconsistency. Michael Rubin is a contributor to Washington ExaminerIt is Confidential device Blog. He is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.



