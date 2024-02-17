Valley News – Column: Can the United States build bridges with authoritarians?

I always look forward to reading the periodic reports on the intersection of business and government published by Tuck School of Business Dean Matthew Slaughter and his colleague and former White House speechwriter Matthew Rees. The most recent Slaughter & Rees report asks an intriguing question: Will the world get a vote in America?

An open and dynamic society that established the rules-based liberal international order after World War II and remains the world's largest economy today, the United States is nevertheless plagued by doubt. The two Matts, as Slaughter and Rees jokingly call themselves, wonder: Whoever the next American president is, who in Washington will articulate a vision of globalization other than building new walls?

They argue that while President Biden has not started a new trade war against China, his trade policies are not much different from those of former President Trump. They lament that America could lose its dominant place in the global economy, although they say most Americans want to build more bridges connected to the global economy as well as more ladders of opportunity to take advantage of global engagement.

The day Slaughter and Rees released their report on the need for global bridges and the free flow of trade and commerce, January 31, there was a lively discussion on Capitol Hill about the shadowy role of the Chinese Communist Party, who under President Xi Jinping began using every means available, not to build bridges, but to penetrate and hack American society.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that Chinese hackers are positioning themselves on U.S. infrastructure with plans to wreak havoc and cause real harm to citizens and American communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike. , further adding that they target our freedoms, expanding within our borders, across America, to silence, coerce and threaten our citizens and residents.

Alongside National Security Agency chief Paul Nakasone and other senior U.S. officials, Wray warned the House committee that China is actively targeting such critical infrastructure as water treatment plants, power grids and transportation systems. Attacks on these and other systems could disrupt essential services and cause significant damage. China has a large pool of skilled hackers with access to advanced technologies, making them capable of launching complex and damaging cyberattacks.

America has work to do to prepare for such attacks. Part of the blame lies with U.S. technology companies because, as Jen Easterly, who heads the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the committee, Chinese cyber actors have taken advantage of very fundamental flaws in our technology. The technology that underpins our critical infrastructure is inherently insecure because software developers have not been held accountable for decades of faulty technology. This has led to incentives where functionality and speed to market have been prioritized over security, leaving our country vulnerable to cyber invasion. This must stop.

Chinese hackers are known for stealing sensitive data, including intellectual property, government secrets and personal information. In addition to attacking critical infrastructure, they attempt to infiltrate the software supply chain to target various companies, industries and organizations. Chinese hackers are constantly developing new techniques and tools, making it difficult to stay ahead of the curve. Geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, particularly regarding Taiwan, further add to the complexity of the issue.

But why do American companies and some academics insist on doing business with China, despite the dangers? China is the world's second-largest economy and a massive consumer base, offering immense potential for growth and profit. China traditionally offers lower manufacturing costs than many other countries, making it attractive for production. And China is deeply integrated into global supply chains, making it difficult for many companies to get through without significant disruption. Many companies have felt compelled to participate in the Chinese market due to competitive pressures, fearing they would be left behind if they did not engage.

There is no doubt that American companies are increasingly aware of the cyber threats posed by Chinese hackers and are taking steps to improve their cybersecurity posture, such as data encryption, multi-factor authentication and threat intelligence. . They are implementing strategies to protect their intellectual property, such as careful due diligence on the part of their partners, seeking stronger patent protection, and diversifying their manufacturing footprint. Some companies are also under pressure to address human rights concerns in China, such as forced labor or oppression of Uyghurs.

The decision to do business in China is a complex decision that carries significant potential benefits and risks. Still, even as scholars like Slaughter and Rees hope new leaders will articulate a new vision for how America can reconnect with the world in a way that works at every level: for American businesses, for American families and for American communities. and for the rest of the world as well, we must keep in mind that China is a closed and authoritarian society whose global ambitions challenge the liberal order. Building bridges with China can only go so far.

As University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer argues: “What we have foolishly done is pursue a policy of engagement explicitly designed to help China become more economically powerful. Of course, as China grew economically, it translated that economic power into military power, and the United States, as a result of this foolish policy of engagement, helped create an equal competitor.

The idea of ​​American engagement with the world advanced by Slaughter and Rees is different from how the Chinese Communist Party under the leadership of President Xi Jinping wishes to engage with the world. Tucks graduates are highly valued not only by American companies, but also in India, East Asia, Europe and beyond. Perhaps in a future report, Slaughter and Rees will address the challenge of doing business with China within the framework of geopolitical realities, human rights and, above all, national security. Doing business globally is about more than just making money.

Narain Batra, of Hartford, is affiliated with Norwich University's Graduate College, where he teaches global corporate diplomacy. He hosts the America Unbound podcast, publishes the Freedom Public Square newsletter, and is a columnist for The Statesman (India) and other publications.