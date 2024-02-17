Politics
Valley News – Column: Can the United States build bridges with authoritarians?
I always look forward to reading the periodic reports on the intersection of business and government published by Tuck School of Business Dean Matthew Slaughter and his colleague and former White House speechwriter Matthew Rees. The most recent Slaughter & Rees report asks an intriguing question: Will the world get a vote in America?
An open and dynamic society that established the rules-based liberal international order after World War II and remains the world's largest economy today, the United States is nevertheless plagued by doubt. The two Matts, as Slaughter and Rees jokingly call themselves, wonder: Whoever the next American president is, who in Washington will articulate a vision of globalization other than building new walls?
They argue that while President Biden has not started a new trade war against China, his trade policies are not much different from those of former President Trump. They lament that America could lose its dominant place in the global economy, although they say most Americans want to build more bridges connected to the global economy as well as more ladders of opportunity to take advantage of global engagement.
The day Slaughter and Rees released their report on the need for global bridges and the free flow of trade and commerce, January 31, there was a lively discussion on Capitol Hill about the shadowy role of the Chinese Communist Party, who under President Xi Jinping began using every means available, not to build bridges, but to penetrate and hack American society.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that Chinese hackers are positioning themselves on U.S. infrastructure with plans to wreak havoc and cause real harm to citizens and American communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike. , further adding that they target our freedoms, expanding within our borders, across America, to silence, coerce and threaten our citizens and residents.
Alongside National Security Agency chief Paul Nakasone and other senior U.S. officials, Wray warned the House committee that China is actively targeting such critical infrastructure as water treatment plants, power grids and transportation systems. Attacks on these and other systems could disrupt essential services and cause significant damage. China has a large pool of skilled hackers with access to advanced technologies, making them capable of launching complex and damaging cyberattacks.
The article continues after…
America has work to do to prepare for such attacks. Part of the blame lies with U.S. technology companies because, as Jen Easterly, who heads the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the committee, Chinese cyber actors have taken advantage of very fundamental flaws in our technology. The technology that underpins our critical infrastructure is inherently insecure because software developers have not been held accountable for decades of faulty technology. This has led to incentives where functionality and speed to market have been prioritized over security, leaving our country vulnerable to cyber invasion. This must stop.
Chinese hackers are known for stealing sensitive data, including intellectual property, government secrets and personal information. In addition to attacking critical infrastructure, they attempt to infiltrate the software supply chain to target various companies, industries and organizations. Chinese hackers are constantly developing new techniques and tools, making it difficult to stay ahead of the curve. Geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, particularly regarding Taiwan, further add to the complexity of the issue.
But why do American companies and some academics insist on doing business with China, despite the dangers? China is the world's second-largest economy and a massive consumer base, offering immense potential for growth and profit. China traditionally offers lower manufacturing costs than many other countries, making it attractive for production. And China is deeply integrated into global supply chains, making it difficult for many companies to get through without significant disruption. Many companies have felt compelled to participate in the Chinese market due to competitive pressures, fearing they would be left behind if they did not engage.
There is no doubt that American companies are increasingly aware of the cyber threats posed by Chinese hackers and are taking steps to improve their cybersecurity posture, such as data encryption, multi-factor authentication and threat intelligence. . They are implementing strategies to protect their intellectual property, such as careful due diligence on the part of their partners, seeking stronger patent protection, and diversifying their manufacturing footprint. Some companies are also under pressure to address human rights concerns in China, such as forced labor or oppression of Uyghurs.
The decision to do business in China is a complex decision that carries significant potential benefits and risks. Still, even as scholars like Slaughter and Rees hope new leaders will articulate a new vision for how America can reconnect with the world in a way that works at every level: for American businesses, for American families and for American communities. and for the rest of the world as well, we must keep in mind that China is a closed and authoritarian society whose global ambitions challenge the liberal order. Building bridges with China can only go so far.
As University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer argues: “What we have foolishly done is pursue a policy of engagement explicitly designed to help China become more economically powerful. Of course, as China grew economically, it translated that economic power into military power, and the United States, as a result of this foolish policy of engagement, helped create an equal competitor.
The idea of American engagement with the world advanced by Slaughter and Rees is different from how the Chinese Communist Party under the leadership of President Xi Jinping wishes to engage with the world. Tucks graduates are highly valued not only by American companies, but also in India, East Asia, Europe and beyond. Perhaps in a future report, Slaughter and Rees will address the challenge of doing business with China within the framework of geopolitical realities, human rights and, above all, national security. Doing business globally is about more than just making money.
Narain Batra, of Hartford, is affiliated with Norwich University's Graduate College, where he teaches global corporate diplomacy. He hosts the America Unbound podcast, publishes the Freedom Public Square newsletter, and is a columnist for The Statesman (India) and other publications.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vnews.com/Column-Tuck-School-of-Business-and-global-commerce-53957723
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Valley News – Column: Can the United States build bridges with authoritarians?
- Did Biden just accidentally ban arms sales to Turkey? :: Middle East Forum
- How Prabowo Subianto strategized his way to becoming president
- Official says without U.S. funding, Ukraine's defense will likely collapse > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Huskies lose in 2OT at ASU
- Prom Dresses for Teens in Monroe County
- Trump speaks after judge orders him to pay $355 million in civil fraud trial
- Boy at immigrant shelter dies from sepsis and infection, authorities say
- Re: Google Home says WiFi is offline, but…
- The Union selected for the Hillel Campus International Climate Initiative
- Table tennis | India's Ayhika and Sreeja do the unthinkable by stunning the world numbers 1 and 2 and scaring China to no end
- Amazon has the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress Socks 10-Pack starting at $24 shipped (Reg. $41), more