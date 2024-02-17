If you want to be near…: relatives of Indonesian activists tortured by soldiers shocked by Prabowo's electoral victory





With Prabowo Subianto almost certain to become Indonesia's next president, families of activists tortured by soldiers 25 years ago have expressed shock at the victory of the former special forces commander and current defense minister. The families, standing outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, held up posters with photographs of the generals they held responsible for the 1998 disappearances, the Associated Press news agency reported. One of the photographs showed Subianto, a former top general and commander of the army's special forces called Kopassus. The Kopassus unit was accused of human rights violations, including the torture of 22 activists who had opposed the regime of dictator Suharto. A call to Prabowo Speaking to the Associated Press, Paian Siahaan, 77, whose activist son was brutally assaulted by soldiers after the fall of the Suharto regime in 1998, said that if Prabowo wanted to become Indonesia's next president , it should “resolve cases of forced disappearance so that we, the families of the victims, can have peace. » In this photo from February 15, 2024, families of activists hold up posters with photographs of the generals they hold responsible for the 1998 disappearances. Another protester, Maria Catarina Sumarsih, 71, told the news agency that her son was shot dead by security forces in 1998 on a university campus. In a letter to outgoing President Joko Widodo, Maria condemned Prabowo's election victory. Prabowo, 72, has long been accused of past misdeeds, including involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor. The allegations remain unproven to this day. He was discharged from the Army in 1998 and barred from traveling to the United States because of the alleged abuse. However, the ban was lifted when he was appointed defense minister in 2019. He has always denied these claims and, when asked, stated that all operations he carried out were legal. Also watch | Indonesian Prabowo Subianto claims victory in four hours During this year's election campaign, Subianto avoided human rights issues and benefited from many voters' attention on his promise to continue Widodos' economic road map, said Adhi Primarizki of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at the Associated Press. More than 60% of Gen Z voters support Prabowo According to a report from the Reuters news agency, pre-election results showed that more than 60 percent of Generation Z voters supported Prabowo, many of whom were likely too young to remember the events of 1998. Unfortunately, human rights issues are not a popular topic in this election, Primarizki said, noting that many voters were too young to witness human rights violations under the Suharto regime. (With contribution from agencies)

