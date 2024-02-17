Politics
American students celebrate ties with China
Teachers and students at a high school in Tacoma, Washington, were delighted and honored to receive a Chinese New Year card from President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.
“Receiving President Xi's response is such an awesome feeling because it shows that the relationship between the American people and the Chinese people means a lot to him. I think it's really cool and amazing,” said Isaiah Long, a student of 11th grade from Lincoln. Tacoma High School Monday.
On Sunday, Xi and Peng responded to a Chinese New Year greeting card sent by teachers and students at Lincoln High School, offering best wishes for the Year of the Dragon.
In the greeting card sent to teachers and students, Xi and Peng invited them to visit China more often, including participating in exchange and study programs, to contribute to the friendship between the two peoples , especially among young people.
“I was very surprised and excited to receive the card from President Xi and Madam Peng. It's one thing to talk about having a relationship with someone who is so important and has such a profound impact on the world, but then to realize that we're very have a really personal relationship with them is incredibly special,” said Tacoma Public Schools arts facilitator Lynn Eisenhauer.
Eisenhauer taught the Lincoln High School choir how to sing the classic Chinese song In the Field of Hope and has accompanied Lincoln High School students on trips to China three times since 2016.
On January 30, teachers and students at the school sent a New Year greeting card to Xi and Peng, as well as the Chinese people, conveying their best wishes for happiness and health in the new year. More than 100 teachers and students signed the card.
“I was shocked. I just didn't think President Xi would go out of his way to respond to a group of high school students. But it was really nice to know that he did because it shows that he really wants to continue this relationship with us, and I was just honored,” said Montserrat Romero-Rocha, a 12th grade student at the school.
As one of ten Lincoln High School students who will depart for China on a ten-day trip on March 15, Romero-Rocha is excited about her plans in China.
“I'm going to bring my camera and make sure I take lots of photos because I really want to remember the scenery, the people and all the experiences. I also want to buy the beautiful traditional Chinese dress, hanfu,” said Romero. Rocha told China Daily.
Karl Hoseth, the principal of Lincoln High School who will also accompany the students to China in March, said he was delighted to receive Xi's greetings and looks forward to continuing the friendly relations between the school and China.
“President Xi's invitation to Lincoln (High School) to be one of the first to participate in the goal of 50,000 American students visiting China is exciting. It has been 33 years since my last trip to China, and I “I'm really looking forward to seeing what China will look like in 2024. We want to be great ambassadors for the United States and our school, to learn more about a country that has such incredible history and tradition.” Hoseth said.
Hoseth traveled to Beijing in 1991 as a football player to participate in an exhibition game in China, the first of its kind at the time. In September 2015, Xi visited Lincoln High School during his first state visit to the United States as Chinese president and invited young Americans to visit China.
From warm meetings to continuous correspondence, the precious moments of Xi's engagements with students and school staff over the years have created fond memories, cultivating the seeds of friendship.
“Over the past five years, every time teachers and students sent letters or presented gifts symbolizing the friendship between the two countries to President Xi and the Chinese people, they received a response from the president. This time, Xi's greeting card once again reflects the continued success of Lincoln High School's friendly relations with China, and Xi's confidence in young people to promote China-US relations. As an association dedicated to encouraging exchanges between youth and students from both countries, we feel supported and encouraged,” said David Chong, president of the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association in Washington State.
At a meeting in November, Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden outlined a future-oriented “San Francisco Vision,” with a particular emphasis on jointly promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges. In his speech at a welcome dinner hosted by friendly organizations in the United States, Xi said China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs during over the next five years in order to increase exchanges between the two peoples, particularly between young people.
