[TRANSKRIP] Delivery of rice-based food aid from the government food reserve to beneficiary families (KPM) • President of the Republic of Indonesia





President Joko Widodo:

Finally, do any of the people here know Pancasila by heart? Raise your hands, those who memorize Pancasila, raise your hands. This is what the same father and this child tried. Very enthusiastic. You don't have to memorize Pancasila either. Another mother. A moment. I saw that the mothers were very enthusiastic. Name introduced. Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

My name is Hari Fajri, sir. President Joko Widodo:

Mr. Hari, where are you from? Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

From the village of Sukadanau, sir, from the village of Jayaraga. President Joko Widodo:

What does it do? Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

Made work securityPak. President Joko Widodo:

SecurityOK fine. Right away, Pancasila. Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

Pancasila Almighty God A just and civilized humanity the unity of Indonesia Democracy led by wisdom in deliberation/representation Social justice for all Indonesian people President Joko Widodo:

I see the handle microphone like that. (The president jokes) Yes, when you're around me like that, you get nervous. Only good, good, good memorized, clear, clear. Presentation of Mrs. Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

Let me introduce myself, my name is Ms. Utami. President Joko Widodo:

Where is Ms. Utami from? Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

Warungbongkok, Telagadunia village. President Joko Widodo:

Warungbongkok, yes, okay. What are you doing? Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

RT's mother (Housewife). President Joko Widodo:

RT's mother's work. Good job for the RT lady. Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

My own daughter, sir. President Joko Widodo:

Your own daughter, right? Right away, Pancasila. Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

Pancasila Almighty God A just and civilized humanity the unity of Indonesia A democracy led by wisdom in deliberation President Joko Widodo:

Just a moment, a moment. The fourth, the fourth: citizenship Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

4. Wisdom-led democracy in deliberation/representation

5. Social justice for all Indonesians President Joko Widodo:

Ladies and gentlemen, When you sit down, you memorize Pancasila 100 percent. But near me, everything could go wrong because of this, Mrs. Tami is definitely nervous. For Mr. Hari and Mrs. Tami, I gave a bicycle. Beneficiaries of rice-based food aid:

Thank you sir. President Joko Widodo:

Come on, take it. Look, it's the bike, so you can trade it for the car. It's not the bike that's expensive, it's the stamp, Mrs. President Jokowi's bike, that's expensive. (The president jokes) Anyone want another bike? It's over, just bring two.

