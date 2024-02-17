China should not let the past overshadow its relations with Indonesia's new leader, Prabowo Subianto

Future Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto controversial past has raised questions in China about what its approach to Beijing will be, but diplomatic observers generally expect it to maintain its current pragmatic stance.

Prabowo was a special forces general in 1998, when vast anti-Chinese riots broke out which left more than a thousand dead across the country.

An Indonesian investigative team later found that elements of the military were behind the attacks, which activists say were orchestrated to divert public anger away from the government led by his father-in-law. Prabowo, Suharto, in the middle of the financial crisis.

Prabowo, now defense minister, has always denied any involvement in the attacks, but they have dominated discussions of his election on Chinese social media, raising fears he is trying to turn the country against China .

But a social media post by state-owned Xiwen Evening News dismissed those concerns, adding that Indonesians had largely forgiven him for his checkered past, including his role in targeting protesters and dissidents.

According to unofficial counts – which have proven relatively accurate in previous elections – Prabowo secured an unassailable lead over his two opponents in the race to succeed Joko Widodo.

He indicated that he would continue brand of policy practiced by the current president, generally known as Jokowi, and whose son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was his running mate. Most observers expect this to include the approach to China.

Wang Yiwei, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, said ties between China and Indonesia had been “troubled” in the past, particularly under Suharto, who took an anti-China and anti-communist stance.

“China is forward-looking,” he said, citing a significant increase in Chinese investment in Indonesia, which includes intensive investment in infrastructure. like a high-speed rail link on Java which was opened by Widodo.

China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and brought in $3.6 billion in foreign direct investment in the first half of 2022, according to Indonesian government figures, while Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang committed 21, $7 billion in new investments during his visit to Jakarta last September.

Prabowo Subianto, left, and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of President Joko Widodo. Prabowo vowed to carry on the legacy of the man widely known as Jokowi. Photo: AP alt=Prabowo Subianto, left, and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of President Joko Widodo. Prabowo vowed to carry on the legacy of the man widely known as Jokowi. Photo: AP>

Wang Huiyao, founder of the Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization, said Prabowo may have “some history… but the situation has changed significantly” and relations were “well “best.”

He said China and Indonesia shared similarities, including membership in the Southern group of developing economies.

“I don’t think a newly elected Indonesian leader would treat China-Indonesia relations lightly,” he said. “We must look at the present and the future. China-Indonesia relations are at an unprecedented level.”

The success of the railway project launched last year – which Chinese state media called “historically significant” – showed the friendship between the two countries, according to Wang.

Lv Xiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said “history is history” when it comes to the former general's past, but he added that it could turn out to be more problematic in relations with the United States and other Western countries. with China.

During the Suharto era, Prabowo's unit was accused of kidnapping dissidents and student activistssome of which have never been found.

He was fired by the military due to his involvement in these disappearances and the United States banned him from entering the country until his visit as defense minister in 2020 due to these accusations and others concerning special forces operations in East Timor and Papua.

“This is a bigger problem that he may have to face,” Lv said, arguing that Western countries could “take advantage” of Prabowo’s past to put pressure on him.

He also expects Washington to try to move Indonesia from a so-called “swing state” to one that supports the United States.

Under Widodo's leadership, Indonesia – like most Southeast Asian states – has refrained from taking sides in the superpower rivalry and has maintained friendly relations with both.

He said Beijing views Indonesia as an important bridge with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and hopes political and economic relations will continue to develop.

“Personally, I don’t see any negative signs,” he said.

Indonesian analysts also said its past was unlikely to be a stumbling block for rapprochement with China.

Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, said the 1998 violence was aimed at ethnic Chinese “and less at China, the state.”

He said Widodo's foreign policy had been pragmatic and “ambitious and friendly” towards China, which is a “major friend”.

Although Prabowo presented himself as offering continuity, Muhammad Waffaa suggested that he could be a more active leader and present on the international stage, but that he could prove more “erratic”.

“We still have to wait and see how Prabowo's impulses can also shape our foreign policy, because it may be that Indonesia's foreign policy can be guided more by the more pragmatic element of our free and active doctrine,” he said. he declared, referring to the policy of trying to maintain good relations with all parties.

Yohanes Sulaiman, a political analyst at Achmad Yani University in West Java, said he did not expect a big change in Indonesian foreign policy, but Prabowo is “much more nationalist” than Widodo and could take a stance firmer on maritime conflicts.

Indonesia has long-standing disagreements with China over its exclusive economic zone off the Natuna Islands near the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.

“He still maintains the reputation of a strong man who can get things done and someone who is decisive… he will not act like Jokowi in the South China Sea,” Yohanes said. “He will be more energetic.”

Prabowo Subianto photographed in 1998, when we were special forces commander. Photo: AP alt=Prabowo Subianto photographed in 1998, when we were commander of the special forces. Photo: AP>

He said Prabowo needed to show the international community and businesses that he had a “consistent and predictable” foreign policy, but that he might feel obligated to respond to any provocations in the disputed waters.

Lv, of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that as long as Prabowo's government is sincere, especially in developing its economy and infrastructure, its relations with China “will only improve. I will not I really don't see any difficulty so far.”

