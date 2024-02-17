



China's unquenchable thirst for energy reveals Beijing's inability to keep its workers safe – and it could pose problems for the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, experts warned last night. More than 2,000 investigations are underway at China's coal mines after hundreds of miners died following the decision to drastically increase production. Although China's mines are known to be among the deadliest in the world, accidents and deaths declined steadily in the decade through 2021, after Beijing closed excess mining capacity, reduced coal burning and strengthened security controls. But a nationwide electricity shortage and a quadrupling of domestic prices led to the decision to increase production by 9 percent to a record 4.5 billion tonnes in 2022. Soaring global coal prices and disruption of energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have also prompted Beijing to seek to improve its energy security. This required digging deeper than ever before.

China is mining at a rate of 10 to 25 meters deeper each year, leaving miners facing more complex scientific and engineering problems,” said Yuan Liang, professor of coal mining at the University of Science and Technology. Anhui technologies. In 2022, 245 people died in 168 accidents, according to official figures. The death toll represented a six-year high and was linked to China's call for higher coal production. Last month, at least 10 miners in Pingdingshan City died. In December, 12 people were killed and 13 injured in a mining accident on the outskirts of Jixi city in northeastern Heilongjiang province. Eleven people were killed in November in an accident at another coal mine in the same province. And in September, at least 16 people were killed in a coal mine fire in southwest China's Guizhou.

China changed its criminal law in 2021 to include sanctions against mine managers involved in overproduction accidents. Last night, Dr Zeno Leoni, affiliated with the Lau China Institute at Kings College London, said: “China faces many conundrums like this because its rapid growth means it has developed in uneven. It is advanced in certain areas and far behind the West in others. He added: We tend to view authoritarian countries as strong. But in reality, they are also more rigid. In a democracy, one party replaces another and there is little systemic change. in autocracies, if something happens, the system collapses. Protests are increasing in China. This is something we are not used to seeing. Xi Jinping's Zero Covid policy was canceled due to protests. XI must find a solution, not because it is worried about the safety of its miners, but because it is worried about the legitimacy of the party.

