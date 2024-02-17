Pakistan news: Imran Khan's PTI to launch nationwide protests against election rigging





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has decided to sit in opposition in Parliament while launching a nationwide protest against allegations of electoral fraud after its efforts to form the next government.

Pakistan's major political parties have stepped up efforts to form a federal government after the February 8 elections resulted in a split verdict, according to a report published by news agency PTI.

While independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party dominated election results, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed to have enough numbers to form the government while some independents joined the party led by Nawaz Sharif. after the elections.

On Friday, PTI chief Muhammad Ali Saif's lawyer announced that following PTI founder Khan's instructions, the party had decided to sit in opposition both at the Center and in the key province of Punjab.

The decision came after the party nominated Umar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate and Aslam Iqbal as Punjab chief minister.

Speaking to media after visiting Qaumi Watan Party in Islamabad, Saif said the party had decided to sit in opposition at the Center and Punjab under the instructions of party founder Khan.

We decided to sit in opposition despite the fact that if we had won seats based on our votes and the results had not been changed, perhaps today we would be at the Center with 180 seats. We have proof that our candidates won,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The party, which also published a white paper on Friday against allegations of fraud, decided to kick off its protests on Saturday.

A PTI source said the party's incarcerated founder had instructed former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to engage political parties to gather support for the protest campaign.

A PTI delegation led by Qaisar met the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief on Friday, while a meeting with Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party is scheduled for Saturday.

The Qaiser-led delegation also met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Mian Muhammad Aslam and discussed the post-election scenario.

The delegation sought support from the JI for joint protests against the fraud allegations.

It was unclear whether the party would participate in the election of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab after the decision to join the opposition ranks.

Khan's party claimed that at least 85 seats it won in parliament were snatched in the “biggest electoral fraud” in the country's history and announced plans to hold “peaceful” protests on Saturday. ” nationwide against allegations of fraud.

The PTI central committee met on Friday and finalized plans for the nationwide protest campaign at the call of party founder Khan.

The meeting urged the entire nation to come out of their homes against mass manipulation. » The meeting also demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Independent candidates – a majority supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 elections.

However, the PTI's two main rivals appear poised to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formed a post-election alliance on Tuesday.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also agreed to support them with its 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

Khan said Friday he would not seek political revenge when he returns to power.

(With PTI inputs)

Stage alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here to find out more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Feb 17, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Topics that might interest you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/pakistan-news-imran-khans-pti-to-launch-nationwide-protests-against-election-rigging-11708148585501.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos