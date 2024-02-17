Did Jairam Ramesh target Prime Minister Narendra Modi?





According to the report, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh arrived in Aurangabad on Thursday (February 15) as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. During this, jairam ramesh targeted the chief minister of bihar in response to journalists' questions. He said Nitish Kumar is Palti Kumar. Transformed into blood. How many times has he betrayed his allies? Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said that the first meeting of the Indian Alliance was held in Patna. After that, meetings were also held in Bangalore-Mumbai-Delhi, but we had no indication that they were considering a U-turn. If there is a chameleon in politics, it is Nitish Kumar. I regret having spoken. On the question, what will happen to the Indian alliance? Nitish Kumar has parted ways. Thereupon Jairam Ramesh said that Palti Kumar had left. RLD also left. There were 28 parties. There are currently 26 parties. We are strong. Negotiations are underway on the seat sharing formula. We talk about transactions in every conversation. Each party must give and take something. Whatever happens, it will be announced soon. Regarding Mamata Banerjee, he said that she is always with us and is an important part of the Indian alliance. Continuous talks are underway with him regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Jairam Ramesh further said that in 2022 and 2023 Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra was held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Now here is Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Amrit Kaal but the reality is that the last 10 years have been a period of injustice. There have been injustices against farmers, injustices against young people, injustices in sharing and injustices against workers. Nyaya yatra was withdrawn over this. This is so that we can send the message that we need to get rid of what has happened in the last ten years. During the Bharat Jodo yatra, Rahul Gandhi had said: “We are opening a store of love in the market of hatred”. Similarly, in the Nyaya yatra, we light a lamp in the injustice of darkness. Light the lamp of justice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiaherald.com/Politics/Read/994679316/Did-Jairam-Ramesh-targeted-PM-Narendra-Modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos