Imran Khan moves IHC against Toshakhana, figures verdicts





PTI founder asks IHC to suspend his sentences and order his release until final judgment on appeal

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing before the Islamabad High Court on July 24, 2023. AFP Imran Khan is seeking to end his conviction in both cases. PTI founder claims trial court appointed inexperienced lawyers. The former prime minister says the accusations were made without providing any documentation. .

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his convictions in the Chiffre and Toshakhana cases.

Khan's lawyers, Ali Zafar and Salman Safdar, filed appeals on behalf of their client, seeking to end his conviction in both cases.

The petitioner also requested the court to suspend his sentences and order his release until the final determination of his appeals.

In the case of encryption, the petitioner said that as Prime Minister he was not responsible for keeping the document with him or returning it to the Department of Foreign Affairs (FO).

It was the responsibility of the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister to ensure the security and return of the figure to the FO, Khan argued in his petition.

The IHC terminated the trial court proceedings twice due to irregularities, the motion reads.

The special court concluded the trial in haste, which violated the applicant's right to a fair trial.

The petitioner further stated that the trial court assigned inexperienced defense attorneys who conducted cross-examinations of witnesses without preparation.

The trial court framed charges against him without providing the complete record of the case, the plea added.

Last month, the PTI founder was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the encryption case.

In the same month, an accountability court sentenced former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in prison with severe punishment in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict, also disqualifying the former prime minister for 10 years while fining the couple 1.57 billion rupees, 787 million rupees each.

Toshakhana affair

The Toshakhana has come under scrutiny since allegations emerged that Khan bought the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway prices and resold them on the open market for huge profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of abusing his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell state gifts received during foreign visits and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who previously claimed Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

In addition, seven wristwatches, including six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive, a “Master Graff limited edition” valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000), were also among the gifts.

A reference was forwarded by Raja Pervez Ashraf, then Speaker of the National Assembly, to the Election Commission, asking it to investigate the matter.

The body later found the former prime minister guilty of corrupt practices and filed a complaint in an Islamabad court.

What is encryption?

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan, less than a month before his ouster in April 2022, while addressing a public gathering, held up a letter in front of the crowd, claiming that It was a figure from a foreign nation that had conspired with its policy. rivals to overthrow the PTI government.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation from which it came. But days later, he accused the United States of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had called for his removal .

The figure related to former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Majeed's meeting with Lu.

The former prime minister, saying he was reading the contents of the figure, said “all will be forgiven for Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power.”

Then, on March 31, the National Security Committee (NSC) took up the matter and decided to launch a “strong demarche” to the United States for its “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

Later, after his dismissal, Shehbaz Sharif, then prime minister, convened a meeting of the NSC, which came to the conclusion that it had found no evidence of a foreign plot in the cable.

