Congress is corrupt, India failed to prosper under its rule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Latest news India





In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had failed to deliver on its promises under the grand old party's 'corrupt' rule, while asserting that 'the country is moving forward with confidence' . Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan program via video conference on Friday. (ANI photo) “The Congress is corrupt; it cannot think of a future; India has failed to prosper under the Congress,” the Prime Minister said ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May this year. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! PM Modi was addressing a 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' program through video conferencing. Lashing out at the Congress, the Prime Minister added: “Now, after Independence, this golden period has arrived. India has this opportunity to leave behind all the disappointments of 10 years ago. “ “The Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi, extreme anti-Modi. They propagate such things against Modi, which divide the society. When a party gets trapped in the vicious cycle of nepotism and dynastic politics, the same thing is happening to him. Today everyone is leaving the Congress, only one family is seen there,” PM Modi added. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for warmly welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Lashing out at the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said, “During the regime of the previous government in Rajasthan, there were frequent leaks of documents, and the youth were affected by it. To investigate this, a special investigation team was formed as soon as the BJP came to power. The central government has framed a strict law against those who indulge in paper leaks…” “Several people from each Assembly of Rajasthan have joined this important programme, I congratulate you all… A few days ago, the grandiose welcome you gave to the French President in Jaipur resonated throughout India and France …”, PM said. During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 17 trillion. The projects cover several important sectors, including roads, railways, solar energy, electricity transmission, drinking water, oil and natural gas, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The program was organized at around 200 locations in all districts of Rajasthan with the main program taking place in Jaipur. The statewide program saw the participation of thousands of beneficiaries of various government schemes. The program was also joined by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, other ministers of the Rajasthan government, MLAs, MLAs and representatives at the local level.

