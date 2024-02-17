Key takeaways from Donald Trump's 'crushing' fraud trial defeat





By Kayla EpsteinBBC New, New York

Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesDonald Trump leaves fraud trial in New York.

Dealing a major blow to his business empire, Donald Trump was found guilty of nearly $355 million (281 million) in fines by Judge Arthur Engoron, at the long-awaited conclusion of the billionaire's fraud trial.

The judge dealt another shock to the real estate figure once synonymous with the Manhattan skyline, banning him from doing business in New York for three years.

Judge Engoron largely agreed with Attorney General Letitia James' argument that the Trump Organization should pay a high price for fraudulently misrepresenting its assets to obtain more favorable loans and interest rates over the years. years.

Even though the judge reversed a controversial earlier ruling that threatened to break up many of Mr. Trump's businesses in New York, his ruling still represents a serious setback for the 77-year-old.

Here are the key elements to know about Judge Engoron's decision and its consequences.

1. A crushing financial sanction for Trump

Mr. Trump and his real estate agency were ordered to pay $354,868,768 (281 million) in fines, slightly less than the amount requested by Ms. James. That's a huge amount of money, even for a billionaire.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the former president's two sons who currently run the Trump Organization, must each pay $4 million in fines. Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, must pay $1 million.

Defendants could also have to pay hefty interest on their fines, which could add millions more to the total. Ms. James estimated that the amount owed by Mr. Trump could ultimately amount to $463.9 million.

“This is a crushing defeat for the former president on every level,” said Mitchell Epner, a white-collar lawyer in New York.

Mr. Trump will likely appeal Judge Engoron's decision. But to stay the verdict pending appeal, he will have to pay the entire fine within 30 days.

And the penalties follow the $83.3 million jury recently ordered her to pay writer E Jean Carroll for defaming her. Together, the two could amount to more money available to Mr. Trump.

There are several ways to find money, and all of these routes could run into complications.

“He needs to think about what to do with his assets, how to maybe liquidate businesses to raise that money,” Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor, said before the ruling.

2. Trump bans doing business in New York, but not forever

Judge Engoron banned Donald Trump from doing business in New York for three years. His sons, Eric and Donald Jr, are banned from entering for two years.

Ms James had sought a lifetime ban for Mr Trump, but Judge Engoron opted for a shorter term.

Pool via Getty Images Judge Arthur Engoron is overseeing Trump's fraud trial in New York.

These days, Mr. Trump does not spend much time in the city where he built his empire, and most of his recent visits have been for courtroom hearings. Instead, he established himself firmly in Florida, a much more favorable political climate.

And the order will not apply outside the state. Mr. Trump owns other businesses and properties across the country and around the world, and Judge Engoran's order would not prevent him from participating in them.

Still, the ruling seriously restricts its ability to do business in a city home to some of its most valuable assets, Steve Cohen, a professor at New York Law School, told the BBC.

The verdict “does everything in our power to eliminate the ability of Donald Trump and those who operate on behalf of Donald Trump to do business in the jurisdiction over which this court has authority: the State of New York,” Mr. Cohen said.

3. Judge reverses controversial initial decision and the Trump Organization will still exist

One of the biggest questions before the ruling was whether Judge Engoron would stick to an initial ruling from September, which ordered Mr. Trump's businesses in New York to be dissolved.

Legal experts seriously questioned whether the sweeping anti-fraud law Ms. James used to bring the case applied to Mr. Trump's businesses that took the form of limited liability companies (LLCs). Judge Engoron's previous decision covered these companies, but today he reversed that decision.

Instead, he has subjected these companies and the Trump Organization to strict oversight, and any decisions regarding the “restructuring and dissolution” of Mr. Trump’s LLCs will fall to a monitor.

This review will reduce the likelihood that Judge Engoron's decision will be overturned on appeal.

“It is always wiser to self-correct than to reverse,” Mr. Cohen observed.

The Trump Organization will continue to exist in a modified and closely monitored form, he explained.

But even if the worst outcome — the dissolution of Mr. Trump's New York companies — was avoided, the decision remains an incredibly broad interpretation of anti-fraud law, Mr. Cohen added.

4. The court observer will keep company under a microscope

Although the decision was very damaging to Mr. Trump, he received a slight reprieve when Judge Engoron ruled to keep an independent monitor in place for at least three years.

Judge Engoron also could have appointed a receiver to oversee Mr. Trump's businesses, who would have had even more control over their operations, Mr. Cohen said. An independent observer, while a serious oversight, is a slightly less severe option.

“Instead of being put in a straitjacket, in a locked room, under surveillance, they are handcuffed, in a locked room, under surveillance,” Mr. Cohen observed.

Michael M. SantiagoTrump attends his fraud trial in New York.

The independent observer will nevertheless have broad power to keep Mr. Trump's activities in line.

The supervisor, Barbara Jones, will appoint an independent compliance director to work under her, and the Trump Organization will have to pay him.

“By putting in this extra layer, this chief compliance officer, it's a person who literally sits in the Trump Organization, and nothing can come out, nothing can be issued without that person's approval,” Diana Florence said. , former federal prosecutor.

“It’s a big deal and it should certainly have the effect of putting an end to any discrepancies in the financial records.”

5. Decision exposes Trump's controversial business practices

Judge Engoron cited extensive evidence collected throughout the trial to support his final decision.

And he did not hesitate to justify such a harsh decision. At one point he quoted the British poet Alexander Pope: “To err is human, to forgive is divine.” »

“The defendants,” Judge Engoron wrote, “apparently are of a different opinion.”

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological,” he said. “Yet the defendants are unable to admit the error of their behavior. Instead, they adopt a 'see no, hear no, say no good' posture that the evidence belies.”

“This trial has made clear how negligently the Trump Organization is run as a business when it comes to its financial practices,” said Will Thomas, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

With additional reporting from Madeline Halpert in New York.

