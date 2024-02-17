How will Donald Trump pay the $438 million he owes in fines following civil trials? | Donald Trump





In a few weeks, Donald Trump was hit with two giant fines during two civil trials in New York: $83 million for defamation against the writer E. Jean Carroll and $354.9 million for inflating the value of his assets in the government's financial statements.

The total verdicts will cost him some $438 million, and that's only part of what Trump could owe through numerous trials. The payments will likely create a significant dent in one's wallet. Bloomberg's Billionaires List estimates that Trump's net worth in 2021 was around $2.3 billion, meaning these two decisions alone could wipe out nearly a fifth of Trump's net worth.

Trump's finances are notoriously opaque, in part because the Trump Organization is a private company, meaning it is not required to file public financial reports. But here's what we know about what Trump has to pay and how it will affect his finances.

It all depends on the calls

Trump will likely appeal both cases, the outcome of which could impact how much he ultimately owes. It is unclear how long the calls will last. For reference, an appeals court has yet to rule on a May 2023 decision in a separate Carroll case that found Trump guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages in the case.

Additionally, the appeals court is technically considering two appeals from Trump's fraud trial. The first appeal came after a pretrial ruling in September found Trump guilty of fraud, ordering his business licenses revoked. The second appeal concerns the penalty that New York Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay after a months-long trial. It is unclear whether the appeals court will rule on the two appeals together or separately, but it will likely be at least a few months before a decision is announced.

Trump bankruptcy unlikely

Although $438 million is not a small amount, Trump is rich. Trump ally Rudy Giuliani declared bankruptcy after a jury ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election officials; the former New York mayor said he owes between $100 million and $500 million and has assets of between $1 million and $10 million.

To declare bankruptcy, Trump would have to prove that the verdict outweighs his assets, which is highly unlikely.

In a deposition to prosecutors for the fraud trial in April 2023, Trump said he had more than $400 million in cash. However, last year, Forbes reported that Trump had since invested most of his money in bonds and Treasuries, with a small portion kept in stocks and mutual funds. After his guilty verdict, Trump will likely have to sell a good portion of these investments.

The big question is whether Trump will have to touch anything in his real estate portfolio. Trump has already gotten a boost selling his properties: he sold his golf club in the Bronx last year, and in 2022 he completed the sale of the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., which been transformed into a hotel. Court documents showed the sale of the old post office brought in $131.4 million before taxes, according to the New York Times.

It will be a difficult decision for a man who just a few years ago was said to be worth $10 billion. This pride in his wealth has recently been used against him. In closing arguments in Carroll's trial in January, his lawyers told the jury they should punish Trump with higher damages precisely because he claims to be so rich.

A billionaire like Donald Trump could pay $1 million a day for 10 years and still have money in the bank, Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan told the jury Jan. 26. It will take unusually high punitive damages to have any hope of stopping Donald Trump.

Trump will still have to pay the court, even if appeals are heard

Even though Trump awaits numerous appeal decisions, he will have to give the court the money it needs to keep it. If Trump wins any of his appeals, he will be able to get his money back.

Trump has several options for paying the court. He could pay everything he owes now in cash. Or he could try to get an appeal bond, meaning he wouldn't have to pay all the money up front in exchange for paying a premium and providing security.

In his May 2023 Carroll case, Trump set aside the $5 million he owed in cash, saving him about $55,500 in what would have been bond premiums. Even though Trump prefers to pay verdicts in cash, it's unclear whether he will have enough money to avoid bail this time around.

Trump is rich in campaign cash, but spending it on personal legal fees will be complicated

Trump has been zealously fundraising to finance his legal troubles, likely because he has significant legal fees for his two civil trials and four criminal trials.

It's unclear what Trump can pay with his campaign money. A federal law prohibits candidates from using campaign funds for personal use, making it unlikely that Trump could use campaign funds to help pay part of the Carroll award and fraud penalties.

But Trump has not been shy about using his campaign funds for some of his lawsuits. The Associated Press reported in October that Trump's Political Action Committee (PAC) to Save America paid $37 million in legal fees, more than half of the Pac's total expenses.

And the money keeps coming. Trump was the Republican candidate who received the most donations last fall, raising $45.5 million in the third quarter. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race in January, took in the second-highest amount, earning about $30 million.

