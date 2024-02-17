From the archives of India Today (2005) | When Narendra Modi was denied a US visa

(NOTE: This article was originally published in the INDIA TODAY edition of April 4, 2005)

Narendra Modi can't seem to escape that difficult space between victimhood and villainy. He is hated, tolerated, indulgent, caricatured and, to the great dismay of professional Modi-bashers, elected. The Chief Minister of Gujarat is an elected leader of a state. He is also the main scarecrow of those who believe that what happened in Gujarat in 2002 was entirely the madness of one man. Modi, for his part, has worked hard to escape the image trap. He has already stopped being the mascot of the Hindutva activist and is recasting himself as a development man.

Suddenly he becomes Demolition Man again. This time, the certificate comes from the United States, which refused him a visa because Washington considers him to violate religious freedom. Modi was to be the chief guest at the Asian American Hotel Owners Association – which has a significant Gujarati presence – in Florida. But the riots of 2002 came to revisit it in the most improbable circumstances. The Manmohan Singh government took up the issue. “This unjustified decision betrays a lack of sensitivity and courtesy towards an elected authority,” the Prime Minister told Parliament. Political parties buried their differences by condemning America's treatment of an elected chief minister and getting angry at America's double standards.

The US ambassador to India, David Mulford, called a press conference in Delhi to say that there was no need to rethink, that Modi could not visit America. The American envoy justified his country's position by stating that “the American State Department refused Mr. Modi because he was not coming for a purpose eligible for obtaining a diplomatic visa. Modi's existing tourist/business visa was also revoked under Section 212(a)(2)(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act which makes any official of a foreign government liable or directly responsible, at any time, for particularly serious violations of religious freedom, ineligible for a visa to the United States.

Mulford clarified that the US refusal was not directed against the BJP or Gujaratis as a community. He said the US deeply appreciates the role played by the BJP and the AB Vajpayee government in improving US-India relations. “I would also like to note the great respect that the United States has for the many Gujaratis who live and work in the United States and for the thousands of people who receive visas to the United States each month.” The US wanted to make it clear that Modi was an isolated case.

In Ahmedabad, Modi played the role of victim with élan, taking full political advantage of the situation. The Bharat Swabhimaan rally, attended by Modi, BJP president LK Advani, George Fernandes and others, lambasted the American definition of freedom. The message: More than Gujarati pride, it is Indian pride that was hurt by the refusal.

Beyond the rally, others are rather satisfied with the American decision. According to Father Cédric Prakash, who is leading a campaign against Modi: “Our fight for justice has borne fruit. Modi must be held responsible for the horrible episode of 2002. The United States has just done it. »

Meanwhile, undeterred from being scorned by the US State Department, BJP supporters in the US turned out in large numbers to hear Modi's speech via a satellite conference on Sunday. However, it was a rather discreet Modi who addressed the assembly from Gandhinagar. In measured terms, he said: “I have no grievance against the United States or the people of this country regarding the issue of visa denial. »

The campaign against Modi in the US gained momentum after a resolution was introduced in the US Congress condemning the chief minister for the persecution of Muslims and Christians in Gujarat. The resolution was jointly introduced by Congressmen John Conyers, Democrat of Milwaukee, and Joseph Pitts, Republican of Pennsylvania. Conyers said: “Mr. Modi has attacked Muslims and Christians with vile venom and, according to India's highest court and many international human rights groups, has condoned terrible religious hate crimes and violent, while protecting those who would have committed them. Such actions are unacceptable and must not be tolerated. The United States has a duty to set an example by condemning religious intolerance and promoting religious freedom so that others can see what our great democracy stands for.

Pitts didn't mince his words either: “The evidence is clear. Mr Modi persecutes religious minorities in Gujarat. Our government should speak with one voice to condemn these policies and actions of the Modi administration which have led to the death and imprisonment of thousands of people in Gujarat. “.

These words gave a major boost to the Coalition Against Genocide, a Washington-based NGO, which had spearheaded the move to deny Modi a visa. The first sign of success came when Chris Matthews, the popular MSNBC anchor, withdrew as keynote speaker at the meeting where Modi was to be the chief guest. Modi may not have been able to enter America, but the now famous visa application gave him deeper access to Gujarati minds. Politically, it helps to be a victim of America.

With Anil Padmanabhan in New York

Subscribe to India Today magazine

Published by: Shyam Balasubramanian Published on: February 17, 2024

To agree