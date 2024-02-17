Wang Yi meets with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America





On February 16, 2024 local time, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at the latter's request on the sidelines of the Conference of Munich on security. The two sides had a frank, substantive and constructive meeting. Wang Yi said that President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden had a fruitful meeting late last year, during which they had an in-depth exchange of views on strategic and comprehensive issues critical to the direction of Sino-American relations and have reached important common points. understandings. The most important task for both sides at present is to follow the strategic directions of the two heads of state to make the “San Francisco Vision” a reality, so as to promote healthy, steady and sustainable development of China-US relations. . To this end, the two sides should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and actively explore the right way for the two major countries to get along. The US side should view China's development objectively and rationally, adopt a positive and pragmatic policy towards China, and translate President Biden's commitments into concrete actions. Wang Yi pointed out that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China's territory, which is the real status quo of the Taiwan issue. It is the separatist activities linked to “Taiwan independence”, as well as the connivance and support of external forces that attempt to change this status quo. If the American side really hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, it must respect the one-China principle and the three Sino-American joint communiqués, and match its action with its commitment not to support “the independence of Taiwan.” Wang Yi pointed out that further transformation of “risk reduction” into “desinization”, building “a small construction site with high fences” and “decoupling from China” will ultimately backfire on states. -United themselves. Wang Yi called on the US side to lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals and not undermine China's legitimate rights to development. The two sides had an exchange of views on the realization of human and cultural exchanges and the facilitation of personnel exchanges. Wang Yi urged the US side to stop harassment and unwarranted interrogation of Chinese citizens and act in a way that promotes mutual understanding between the two peoples. He cited an old saying addressed to the American side: “An act of kindness, no matter how small, is worth doing, while an act of evil, no matter how small, is to be avoided.” The two sides discussed all-level exchanges between the two countries in the next stage and agreed to maintain dialogue and communication in various fields and further realize the “San Francisco Vision”. The two sides highly appreciated the work of the China-US working group on anti-drug cooperation and expressed hope that the upcoming high-level meeting between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries will achieve results. positive results. The two sides agreed to continue to promote dialogue and consultations on foreign policy, Asia-Pacific affairs, maritime affairs and artificial intelligence, and maintain military-to-military communication. The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Korean Peninsula and other burning issues in the region, and agreed to maintain contact between the two sides' special envoys for peninsula affairs.

