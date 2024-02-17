Kharge said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on poaching of Cong leaders by the BJP. 'His answer was…' | Latest news India

Politics
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said he had recently spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the BJP was poaching leaders of opposition parties by scaring them. PM Modi told Kharge that people want to join the BJP because of the government's work, Kharge told party workers in Pune after inaugurating a two-day state-level training camp. Kharge said his interaction with Prime Minister Modi took place during a tea meeting in Parliament. The Congress saw significant departures in Maharashtra, with former chief minister Ashok Chavan leaving the party and joining the BJP – with the party nominating him to the Rajya Sabha.
Before Ashok Chavan, Baba Siddique and Milind Deora left the Congress. They joined the BJP's allies in Maharashtra: Baba Siddique Ajit Pawar's NCP and Milind Deora Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.
“At a tea meeting in Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, I asked him how many people (BJP) are you going to poach as ministers and former chief ministers join your group. I told him asked about the appetite (to take leaders from the opposition ranks into the ruling party),” Kharge said at the meeting, as reported by PTI.
“He (PM) said what can he do if people want to join BJP. I told him that they (BJP) are doing this (poaching) work by scaring people. He said these People wanted to join the BJP because of their (government) work,” Kharge said.
While Kharge was addressing the training camp, he said that it was an act of cowardice on their part who left the Congress under some pressure.
Calling Modi “jhuton ka sardar”, Kharge said PM Modi always talks about “Modi ki guarantee” and never uses the party name because “he is full of himself”. “PM Modi continues to lie…you all know what he has done in the last ten years. Yet people are praising him…if this continues, the day will soon come when the Constitution disappears. We “We are fighting to protect the Constitution and must continue to fight,” Kharge said.
Narendra Modi spoke about the exodus of Congress leaders and said that everyone is leaving the Congress because the party revolves around one family.
(With PTI inputs)
