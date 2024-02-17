New York judge orders Trump, executives to pay more than $364 million in fraud caseExBulletin





Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys Christopher Kise and Alina Habba attend closing arguments in the Trump Organization fraud civil trial January 11 in New York. Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images .

Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images

Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images

A New York judge ordered former President Donald Trump and Trump Organization executives to pay more than $364 million in a civil fraud case, ruling in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who prosecuted Trump and his associates after a three-year investigation. .

The ruling Friday by Judge Arthur Engoron orders Trump and his flagship organization to pay most of that sum: nearly $355 million. Trump's two sons and co-defendants, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are each responsible for $4 million. Allen Weisselberg, a former Trump Organization executive, is responsible for $1 million. The total is even higher, with interest exceeding $450 million in total, according to the attorney general's office.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological. They are accused only of inflating the value of assets to make more money. The documents prove this again and again. This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin.” , Engoron wrote in the court filing. “Yet the defendants are incapable of admitting their mistakes.”

Trump himself called the decision a “complete and utter sham” in an emailed statement and reiterated his accusation that the justice system as a whole is politically biased against him.

James, however, said “justice has been done.”

“This is a huge victory for this state, this nation, and for everyone who believes we should all play by the same rules, even former presidents,” the state attorney general said in a statement.

Additional consequences

The judge also ruled to limit the ability of Trump and his co-defendants to do business in the Empire State. Trump and his companies are barred from serving as an officer or director of a New York company or applying for loans for three years. His sons are limited to similar leadership roles for two years.

Jeffrey McConney, a former controller of the Trump Organization and also a defendant, was not ordered to pay any amount, but he and Weisselberg are permanently barred from serving as financial controller of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered or licensed in New York State.

“This Court is not constituted to judge morality; it is constituted to find facts and apply the law. In this particular case, by applying the law to the facts, the Court intends to protect the integrity of the financial market and, thus , the public as a whole,” Engoron wrote.

The move comes at a crucial time for Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Engoron's ruling comes a day after another judge set the date for what could be Trump's first criminal trial related to secret payments made during the 2016 election.

He faces a total of 91 state and federal charges, including several related to his role holding office after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. But these accusations have done little to dent Trump's popularity with his base. Instead, the accusations appear to have boosted his credentials, potentially setting up a rematch with Biden.

The facts of the case

Trump and his two eldest sons are accused of knowingly committing fraud by submitting financial statements inflating the value of their properties and other assets. The lawsuit alleges that between 2011 and 2021, Donald Trump and his organization created more than 200 false reviews to inflate his net worth by billions of dollars in an attempt to obtain better business, insurance and banking deals.

Engoron had already determined that fraud had occurred and that the former president, his sons and other leaders were responsible.

Throughout the trial, legal teams questioned whether the value of notable Trump properties, such as Manhattan's Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street, had been deliberately inflated.

Documents presented at trial ranged from spreadsheets to signed financial statements. In one example, the attorney general's legal team showed that Trump's triplex in his namesake Manhattan building was marked as measuring nearly 11,000 square feet in 1994 and later as 30,000 square feet. A 2017 Forbes magazine article initially highlighted this discrepancy.

The former president and three of his children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, who is not charged, all took the stand to testify about the evaluation process and their involvement in the Trump Organization. During his testimony in November, Trump argued that the estimated property values ​​were actually conservative and he said he relied on others to compile the statements. His sons also testified that they relied on others, including their accounting firm, to get the numbers, even though emails and documents showed the Trumps ultimately approved them.

In its final brief, Trump's team doubled down on its argument that the three members of the Trump family had no knowledge of or involvement in the creation, preparation or use of the fraudulent financial statements.

Who else testified

Witnesses included former Trump allies such as Michael Cohen and Weisselberg, who was also accused.

Cohen testified that it was his and Weisselberg's responsibility “to reverse engineer very different asset classes, to increase those assets in order to reach the numbers” requested by Trump.

Weisselberg, however, said he did not recall whether he discussed the financial statements with Trump when they were finalized.

Friday's decision comes as Trump continues his campaign for the presidency. He will likely appeal the decision, as he has in other cases where he suffered legal setbacks. It could be years before he parts with any money from this deal.

