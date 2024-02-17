



Yesterday began with a rather vague statement from the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Mike Turner, who issued a statement warning of a serious threat to national security, without giving any real details. If this seemed alarming and unusual at the time, that's because it was. It's not something. members of Congress, or anyone with classified information from national intelligence services, really do.

It's a serious problem, but it's not going to ruin your Thursday.

Jim Himes

Turner disclosed information about this serious national security threat to all members of Congress, then called on President Biden to declassify this information. In practice, this meant that members of Congress were in and out of a secure room in a Capitol Hill basement, a SCIF, all day while they learned what this threat was, after which they have issued cryptic, winking statements like these:

It's a serious problem, but it's not going to ruin your Thursday. (Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.)

And I can confirm that he is saying what we all know: that there is no intelligent life in Congress. (Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.).

White House officials told NBC News that the matter in question was indeed serious, but that there were ways to contain this threat without, uh, triggering mass panic.

Later that day, the New York Times and ABC News reported that the threat Turner cited was Russia's attempted development of a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon. And even if we don't know more, the fact that this is a Russian threat and that a Republican in Congress is the one sounding the alarm… seems significant. Especially this week.

Last Saturday, the Republican frontrunner and de facto GOP leader spoke out on America's overseas alliances: NATO was dismantled until I arrived. I said, “Everyone will pay.” They said, “Well, if we don't pay, are you still going to protect us?” » I replied: “Absolutely not”.

He continued: [The NATO countries said]“If we don’t pay and we are attacked by Russia, will you protect us? » I said: “You didn't pay, you are a delinquent.” Let's say it happened. No, I wouldn't protect you.

And then he went further, adding that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants.

I just encourage people not to overreact. I learned a long time ago not to overreact to what President Trump says or tweets. »

Senator Roger Marshall

This is what Donald Trump is telling Russia to do to America's allies: whatever Russia wants.

And these statements last Saturday did not occur in a vacuum.

A few days earlier, former Fox News host and current conservative Pied Piper Tucker Carlson visited Russia and interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. Or rather, Tucker Carlson traveled to Russia to receive a lecture from Russian President Vladimir Putin. During two very long hours of television, Putin barely let Mr. Carlson say a word.

Instead, Putin offered his version of a Russian history lesson, one that left Carlson apparently convinced of Russia's sincerity in its attempt to conquer an independent country. Vladimir Putin believes Russia has historical claims to parts of western Ukraine, Carlson told his viewers. Our opinion would therefore be to see it in this light: as a sincere expression of what he thinks.

Putin's sincere thoughts went far beyond simply claiming Ukraine as Russian territory. They also highlighted something even more alarming: how Putin views the rest of Europe and particularly Poland, America's NATO ally.

Before World War II, Poland collaborated with Hitler, although it did not give in to Hitler's demands, Putin proposed. The poles[did not give]the Danzig Corridor to Germany and went too far… causing Hitler to start World War II by attacking them.

We could forget that Hitler was forced to invade Poland because Poland was stubborn and wouldn't just surrender, because that's not what actually happened. This is terrifying Nazi revisionism coming from a powerful authoritarian power that happens to be engaged in a bloody invasion of a sovereign country. The kind of thing that should make people particularly concerned about Putin's agenda, if they weren't already.

This interview was published Thursday. And Donald Trump's reaction on Saturday was to say: “I would encourage” [Russia] do what they want.

And the response from the Republican Party, the party of Russian hawks, was largely this:

Donald Trump is not a member of the Council of Foreign Relations. He doesn't talk like a traditional politician, and we've been through that before. You'd think people would have figured that out by now. (Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.).

Yes, I just encourage people not to overreact. I learned a long time ago not to overreact to what President Trump says or tweets. I think people should take everything he says seriously, but not literally. (Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas).

The Republican position has become so extreme that denouncing the threat posed by a nuclear-armed authoritarian regime close to the Nazis seems like a kind of rebellion.

Well, I take everything President Trump says seriously, but I don't take everything he says literally. » (Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.)

Other Republicans went even further, even embracing Trump's sentiment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., explained, “The goal here is to [Trumps] way to get people to pay.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Trump is simply sounding the alarm for our allies.

This is where the Republican Party is currently in Russia. It's either “see no evil, hear no evil” or “threaten our allies to cough up money, or throw them into Russia.”

It's the party line.

Although we still do not know exactly the nature of this mysterious threat that the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee warned everyone about, the fact that it is a Russian threat and that it is he who points it out is significant. Not because Mike Turner could single-handedly change the Republican camp. here, but because the Republican position has become so extreme that denouncing the threat posed by a nuclear-armed authoritarian regime with Nazi sympathies seems like a kind of rebellion against Republican Party orthodoxy.

This is an adapted excerpt from the February 15 episode of Alex Wagner Tonight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight/alex-wagner-tonight/donald-trump-making-gop-party-putin-rcna139162 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

