Modi says BJP's 'lotus' candidate for Lok Sabha targets 370 seats in tribute | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared the lotus, symbol of the BJP, as the party's candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging members present at the BJP national convention to ensure its victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday on his arrival at the party's two-day National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (ANI) Reiterating the BJP's target of winning at least 370 Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi said it would be a real tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh who was strongly opposed to Article 370 of the Constitution Indian, which granted a special autonomous status to the State. of Jammu and Kashmir. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP and NDA would win 370 and 400 seats respectively (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). He said the BJP would honor Syama Prasad Mookerjee by winning 370 seats, BJP leader Vinod Tawde said at a press conference. Mookerjee believed that Article 370 was a temporary provision which hindered the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union. He argued that this created a separate set of laws for the state, which he said perpetuated separatism and hindered the development of a unified India. The Modi government scrapped Article 370 in August 2019, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court earlier this year. Our campaign will focus on the development and welfare of the poor and place the nation at a place of pride in the world, we must bring these things to the people, Tawde added. Prime Minister Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam earlier today to attend the two-day national convention of the BJP in Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival. PM Modi then visited an exhibition organized at the Bharat Mandapam. Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders also arrived at the convention. Tawde said the prime minister had said in the meeting that the opposition would raise “unnecessary and emotional issues” in the elections, but party members should stick to issues of development, pro-poor policies and the country's growing global position. “It has been a period of 'aarop mukt' and 'vikas yukt',” he said in his briefing, noting that there has been no example of such a long tenure without anyone has been tainted. (With PTI inputs)

