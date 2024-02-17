Iowa City kicks off Spring Festival with shows – World





On February 9, the eve of Chinese New Year, the Muscatine High School auditorium was packed. More than 600 people watched students from the Renmin University of China Affiliated High School Art Troupe, also known as the RDFZ Student Art Troupe, perform a variety of dances, musical pieces, martial arts and aerobics. “It was a wonderful celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon,” Sarah Lande, an old friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a longtime resident of Muscatine, Iowa, told China Daily on Thursday. Lande said February 15 also marked the 12th anniversary of Xi's visit to Mascatine in 2012, which allowed the small city to play an important role in people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China. “In 2012, that’s when President Xi Jinping arrived in Iowa,” Lande said. During this visit, Lande welcomed Xi into her home. Lande said the students’ performances were nothing short of outstanding. “They were high school students and they seemed to be professionals. They were good at everything. They did different types of dances, from something that looked like a ballerina to martial arts dancing to a more lively dance of a gymnastics event. They were in perfect sync throughout,” she said. Lande also said the performance was action-packed and earned a “standing ovation at the end.” Lively symphony Students from Muscatine High School also welcomed the Chinese students with a lively performance of symphonic music and jazz. Another wonderful thing about the Chinese New Year celebration in Mascatine is that the Chinese youth spent three nights there, Lande said. “Some of them stayed with local people. Some of them stayed in a hotel. They visited the high school, they visited different cultural things around Mascatine, and they also had the opportunity to talk to the young people in the Chinese class. So it was a wonderful experience for everyone,” she said. The RDFZ student arts troupe has performed around the world for the past 20 years. The award-winning group's trip to the United States also included performances in Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Chicago during the Chinese New Year period. [email protected]

