How the Civil Fraud Trial Ruling Affects Trump, His Businesses, and His Net Worth





For more than 100 years, since Donald Trump's grandfather began buying land in New York, the Trump family has run a real estate business in New York.

Barring a successful legal appeal of Friday's ruling by a New York Supreme Court justice, that could change.

In his ruling on a months-long civil lawsuit filed against Trump and his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), Judge Arthur F. Engoron barred Trump from serving as an executive or director. director of a New York company for three years. He banned Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from doing so for two years.

Trump's namesake company, Trump Organization, already operates without a CFO or controller, according to the ruling.

There is no one in charge of finances. There's no CFO, no controller, and now there's no Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. or Donald Sr. running it, said Brian Quinn, a law professor at Boston College.

Whoever takes over the company will face many short-term challenges.

After discovering that Trump Organization executives had engaged in years of fraud by inflating the value of their properties to obtain better insurance and tax rates, Engoron ordered that the company operate under the watchful eye of two supervisors, a controller and an independent compliance director, to ensure compliance with financial reporting obligations.

In other words, Trump may still own it, but he's lost control.

The decision also prohibits a number of units of the company directly involved in the decision from seeking loans from any financial institution registered in New York State for three years. This includes entities affiliated with the company's office building at 40 Wall Street and its hotel in Chicago, as well as the Trump Organization itself.

There are huge fines and penalties to pay, provided they are also not overturned on appeal. Engoron ordered Trump to pay $354 million in penalties for ill-gotten real estate deals, such as the sale of his luxury Washington hotel, a figure the attorney general's office calculated at nearly $100 million for match the interest Trump has earned on those profits since. May 2022. His adult sons were each ordered to pay more than $4 million, an amount equal to the profits they made from the sale of the Washington hotel, while the former financial chief of the Trump Organization was ordered to pay $1 million.

Since entering politics, Trump, who is running again for the White House and moving closer to the Republican presidential nomination, has withdrawn some of his wealth from real estate development to more liquid cash positions, according to financial filings. he filed with the government. .

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index recently estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion, with about $600 million in liquid assets. The fines and penalties imposed by Engoron could swallow up more than half of this fortune accumulated over many years and could prompt the company to sell more real estate if it wants to free up cash. Last year, Forbes lowered its estimate of the former president's net worth to $2.5 billion, $600 million less than its previous estimate.

The financial sanctions imposed on Trump and the Trump Organization are likely to strain Trump's business in a way that has not happened so far, said Steven M. Cohen, an assistant professor at the faculty. of New York Law and a former senior official at New York Law School. York Attorney General's Office, citing Friday's ruling and the recent $83.3 million verdict in E. John Carroll.

A look back at all the civil sanctions and judgments handed down against Donald Trump over the past year

Cohen said Trump would have to post a bond covering the full amount he owes in penalties and interest before appealing Engoron's decision. The recent verdicts, he added, constitute a one-two punch that I think will start to cause real problems for the Trump family business.

In response to the ruling, Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media site, that the amount of the penalty was outrageous and that it was based on nothing other than building a BIG BUSINESS. Clifford S. Robert, an attorney for Trump's two eldest sons, called the decision a gross injustice and said he was confident it would be overturned on appeal.

Trump still has the ability to make big money, not only from the golf courses, hotels and resorts he operates, but also from his speeches and other promotional activities. A Washington Post study last July reported gains of around $1 billion since the end of his presidency. And on Thursday, Truth Social's parent company won approval for a key merger, which could give Trump a stake worth nearly $4 billion based on recent stock values.

The silver lining for Trump on Friday was that Engoron rescinded his own earlier order to cancel all of Trump's business certificates in the state. If that order, which has already been stayed by an appeals court, had been enforced, experts say, Trump would have had to sell or transfer his high-profile properties in New York, including Trump Tower.

The former president did not say Friday who would run his company if Engoron's administration persists, forcing Trump's son, Eric, who has led the Trump Organization since 2017. Donald Trump could look to other Trumps to keep the business in the hands of his family. His daughter Ivanka was a real estate executive before leaving business for politics. Her husband, Jared Kushner, has a background in real estate. Perhaps Donald Trump's wife, Melania, the former first lady, would like to give it a try.

Otherwise, Quinn said, the company may have to move away from the model that brought it success and notoriety for generations.

It will be a business that will be very different, Quinn said. This will not be a family business. It may be a family business, but it won't be for the next few years.

Shayna Jacobs in New York contributed to this report.

