The government's top adviser on leveling up has warned ministers that the failure to resolve the funding crisis for local councils across England threatens one of the Conservatives' flagship 2019 election promises.

Andy Haldane, chair of the government's Leveling Up Advisory Council, said a major overhaul of local authority funding was urgently needed to avoid another round of ever-deeper cuts to local services.

Blaming austerity as the root cause of the growing number of council bankruptcies, he told the Guardian: What is surprising is that all of us are surprised given the scale of the reduction over the last 15 years. years of local government funding, onto which you layer a dose of rising costs and inflation across the room.

The former Bank of England chief economist, who was hired by Boris Johnson to lead the government's upgrade plans, said the town hall funding crisis was forcing local councils to cut the types of activities likely to help stimulate economic growth.

What is often removed is the investment required to climb out of a hole. So the chasm gets deeper and deeper, because you don't have the resources to invest to grow the local economy tomorrow, he said. Does this affect leveling up? Yes, without a doubt.

In England, a growing number of local councils are warning that they are indeed at risk of bankruptcy. Although ministers have taken evasive action by granting an extra €600 million to top up funding plans for next year, MPs and city council leaders from across the political spectrum say local authorities are still short of 4 billion euros in an uncontrollable financial crisis.

This comes against a backdrop of sharply rising costs and growing demand for services, compounded by austerity-related budget cuts and local missteps. Among the biggest casualties so far are Birmingham and Nottingham, as well as Woking in Surrey and Thurrock in Essex.

A recent Guardian investigation found that most authorities plan to raise local taxes by 2 billion from April, cut non-essential services and jobs and sell off land, buildings and other assets to try to balance their budgets.

Ministers sought to blame councils for their own financial woes, pointing to poor local decision-making and debt-ridden authorities where councilors poured money into failed business investments.

However, Haldane said he did not accept this argument, saying drastic cuts in government funding had forced those authorities to gamble on resurrection.

A key architect of the government's 12 leveling up missions launched two years ago, he said limited progress had been made on the agenda because it had slipped down Rishi Sunak's list of priorities.

He welcomed steps taken on devolution, including plans to create new municipal authorities in the North East of England and Yorkshire, but said the record of progress on leveling up would be at best mixed.

There are some things where everything turns out better than people think. The most important thing about this would be decentralization, he said. The downside of having escaped the political spotlight is that there may be less money available to help fund this project, and this is a risk many local authorities currently face.

The economist, who is chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts think tank, predicted the financial pressure faced by councils would likely lead to big cuts in funding for arts, culture and leisure in particular.

However, he said these types of activities were essential to boosting towns outside London and the south-east of England, saying green spaces, libraries, galleries, high streets and clubs football were among the local assets that would attract people to live. and work in one area.

They're sort of considered hundreds and thousands, or the icing on the cake. But we know they are absolutely the cake. We know that in the most deprived areas of the UK it's these things that matter most, he said.

But we still underinvest in these areas. We invest very little in what might be called social infrastructure compared to what we invest in physical or digital infrastructure, and it is always the first casualty of local government budget cuts.

A government spokesperson said it was determined to take it to the next level and had committed $13 billion to support projects. He also said he recognized councils were facing challenges and had provided an extra $600 million to English local authorities for the next financial year.

This additional funding has been welcomed by key local government organisations, but we remain prepared to discuss its financial situation with any relevant council, the spokesperson said.