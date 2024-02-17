After gains against Modi, India's Congress party retreats ahead of elections | Election news

New Delhi, India Just over two months ago, the Congress party, India's largest opposition force, seemed on a roll.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of what is the country's oldest political movement, the Mahatma Gandhi Party, had drawn large crowds in a nationwide march, reviving hopes within the Congress which was struggling for relevance after a series political setbacks.

In May, the party won legislative elections in the southern state of Karnataka, home to startup capital Bengaluru, toppling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. And he was predicted, according to opinion polls, to win four of the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Mizoram that voted for their state assemblies in November.

These predicted victories, party veterans said, would have provided ballast for the Congress to take on Modi in the general elections due in a few weeks.

The exact opposite happened. The opinion polls were wrong. The Congress won only Telangana.

All opinion polls showed that the Congress was ahead by 2 percent in the Madhya Pradesh elections, but we lost by 8 percent of the votes. How did the final results go against these opinion polls? asks senior party leader Digvijay Singh, former chief minister of the central Indian state.

Answering this and similar questions related to the gap between the party's hopes and recent results could quickly be crucial to the 138-year-old party's chances as it prepares to take on Modi in the next national election, say analysts and Congressional leaders.

A good performance in these national elections would have validated Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (India Unity March), which saw him cover more than 4,000 km (2,485 miles) in 150 days, from the peak south of the country, Kanyakumari, to the territory administered by India. Kashmir in the north. In most states that voted in November, the Congress went head-to-head with the BJP and found itself in opposition, hoping to reap the rewards of anti-voter sentiment. -holders against the government in power.

What went wrong?

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, who requested anonymity, said he had warned the party leadership to focus mobilization efforts around the state's 21 percent tribal vote, but his attempts at persuasion had failed. Congress has been very complacent, the leader said. The BJP, he said, won, by focusing on the tribal communities and getting their votes. Most of the seats won by the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections went to the BJP. The same scenario played out in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, where the BJP also won most of the seats where tribal votes dominate, reversing what happened in 2018.

Party members also accuse leaders of arrogance, rejecting offers from small regional parties like the Samajwadi Party, mainly based in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, but also with little presence in the Madhya Pradesh.

Some, like former chief minister Singh, see a more nefarious plot at play: he alleged that rigging of electronic voting machines and a mechanism to keep a paper trail of the vote allowed the BJP to thwart the polls in opinion during the recent elections.

But there is little concrete evidence of systematic fraud in these elections, and critics of Congress point out that it is quick to accept the results when it wins using the same processes it criticizes when it loses.

Many Congress leaders disagree with Singh's assertion. One said that in Madhya Pradesh it was clear that the party was losing not because of foul play but because of mismanagement, a reference to the practice of party workers ensuring what their voters come to vote in each polling station.

The Congress tried to revive its fortunes by bringing together regional parties into a national coalition called the INDIA alliance. The move forced the BJP to rethink its own strategy.

But since then, the BJP has managed to shake up the INDIA alliance: Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of the northern state of Bihar, broke away and joined the BJP-led NDA coalition. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also left INDIA, although it is unclear whether she will rejoin the NDA she was part of two decades ago.

Many Congress allies have faced the wrath of law enforcement controlled by the Modi government in New Delhi, such as the former chief minister of the central state of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, who was arrested in January for corruption-related charges which he denies.

Yet the Congress itself is also responsible for the parties breaking away from its alliance, party insiders admit. A reason? Its refusal, they say, to adequately accommodate partners in seat sharing, a concern that Bihars Kumar also raised.

At the heart of this failure is a challenge facing Congress, said Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst and professor at the Center for the Study of Developing Societies in New Delhi. He wants to collaborate with smaller parties for the moment, but in the long term wants to compete for all parliamentary seats on his own.

The Congress party suffers from a dilemma between the short and long term, Kumar said.

In a bid to swing public opinion in favor of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi attempted to repeat his previous long march. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (March to Unite India through Justice), the latest iteration, promises to cover 6,500 km (4,000 miles) from east to west of the country.

However, experts question whether it makes sense for the party to focus on big philosophical questions while the country is in the throes of a winner-take-all election campaign.

The yatra is strangely timed. While the party's attention and imagination should be entirely on the Lok Sabha polls, it has become a distraction, said political analyst Harish Khare, referring to the lower house of India's parliament. Rahul also failed to wrest the narrative from the BJP, nor did he enthuse the Congress base.

Many of the states the new march passed through, including West Bengal and Bihar, were ruled by INDIA member parties at the time. Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, publicly questioned the intention of the march through an allied state.

Critics questioned whether the march was part of an effort to build Rahul Gandhis own brand.

But India's former finance minister and former Congress leader P Chidambaram disagrees. Rahul is not power hungry. If he wanted to, he would have been prime minister long ago, Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram pointed out that in the vast majority of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, members of the INDIA alliance would be in direct fight with the BJP and its coalition.

But while the Congress says the upcoming elections are fundamentally a fight for the survival of Indian democracy and portrays the BJP as an authoritarian-minded force, analysts say it is struggling to convince voters to rally behind it. this speech.

The Congress does not have a positive agenda, said Kumar, the CSDS analyst. Even on the issue of the BJP posing a threat to democracy and freedom of expression, the population is not really convinced.

Concern within the party has increased in recent days. Ashok Chavan, senior leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra, who has the most seats in the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh left the Congress to join the BJP. He was soon appointed to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament.

On Friday, the Congress party claimed its bank accounts had been frozen over allegations of non-payment of taxes.

Chidambaram, who is part of the Congress team drafting the party's manifesto, said people were worried about inflation, which has persisted at over 4 percent for almost the entirety of Modi's current term, and unemployment. , which hovers around 8 percent.

But he acknowledged that the party would have to channel any public anger in its favor for the Congress to be able to win against the BJP. And he doesn't have much time left.